Wipro To Acquire Ampion

Bengaluru-based global information technology, consulting, and business process services company Wipro Limited on Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Australia-based Ampion, provider of cybersecurity, DevOps, and quality engineering services.

Wipro’s new operating model emphasizes strategic investments in focus geographies, proximity to customers, agility, scale, and localization. The acquisition of Ampion is an important step for Wipro in this direction and strengthens the commitment towards clients and stakeholders in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Wipro has been present in the ANZ market for over two decades with deep client relationships across industry sectors and localized domain and delivery capabilities. Today, Wipro is well known for its differentiated technology solutions and has also been recognized as a ‘top employer’ in Australia for two consecutive years.

“I am excited to welcome Ampion to the Wipro family. Ampion has a successful track record and enjoys immense credibility with leading enterprises in the region, a collaborative work culture, and significant local subject matter expertise. We see Ampion as complementary forces that will help us expand our footprint and accelerate our journey in the Asia Pacific region,” said N.S. Bala, chief executive officer – Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited.

The Australian market is undergoing significant disruption through the adoption of cloud, DevOps, analytics, and resilience-related digital capabilities, across enterprises and public sector entities. Wipro and Ampion’s combined offerings, powered by engineering transformation, DevOps, and security consulting services will bring scale and market agility to respond to the growing demands of customers, the company shared.

“Our clients, employees, and the entire market ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Ampion and Wipro’s combined portfolio of transformation offerings,” added Jamie Duffield, chief executive officer, Ampion. “We believe that Ampion’s experience, talent, capabilities, and proven client credentials in ANZ, coupled with Wipro’s global scale, leadership in technology, and a deep understanding of domain and delivery, will make us a truly formidable team. We are pleased to become a part of Wipro and look forward to an exciting journey together.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending June 30, 2021.