Form And Function: HP Pavilion X360 14

April 2, 2021 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The HP Pavilion x360 14 has been designed with a focus on sustainability- besides making use of an ocean-bound plastic bottle in its construction, the device is also EPEAT Gold Registered and Energy Star Certified.

In addition to being more environmentally sound, the HP Pavilion x360 14 is packed with features to help you work, learn, and play better. The device features a simplified version of OMEN Gaming, which allows you to check system vitals, download wallpapers, earn rewards, and so much more. With the addition of Amazon Alexa Skills, you can also drop in on other supported devices, stay in touch with friends and family using hands-free calling, and control smart home devices as well.

The HP Pavilion x360 14 gives you a bigger screen too thanks to its four-sided micro-edge bezel, which enables up to an 88.92% screen-to-body ratio. Suffice to say the HP Pavilion x360 14 will meet (or perhaps even exceed) your professional and entertainment needs.

Related: Form And Function: Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Titanium Yoga