Salman Khan Backs Chingari, Becomes Global Brand Ambassador And Investor

April 2, 2021

Media super entertainment app Chingari on Friday announced that the company has on-boarded Bollywood actor Salman Khan as their global brand ambassador and investor.

“This is a really significant partnership for Chingari, our ethos is to reach out to every state of Bharat and it’s our pleasure to have Salman Khan on board as one of our global brand ambassador and investor. We are confident that our association will power Chingari to scale greater heights in the near future,” said Sumit Ghosh, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Chingari App.

With Salman Khan as the global brand ambassador and investor, Chingari is looking to augment its position as the market leader. Chingari, a pioneer in this space, wears its “Made in India” tag with pride and named as the winner of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge in 2020, the company shared.

“Chingari is amongst the most popular entertainment apps in India and it has focused on adding value to its consumers and content creators. I like how Chingari has shaped up in such a short span of time, a platform for millions from rural to urban to showcase their unique talents and be seen by another million’s in no time,” remarked Salman Khan, Bollywood actor, and producer.

Through this app, users can create and upload videos in more than 12 multiple languages including English and Hindi.

“We believe that Salman’s mass appeal will help us attract more users onto the platform. Chingari has always focused on empowering the content creators and builds on its strategy to continuously bring exciting content for all users with more relevant and robust features, for the larger Bharat,” mentioned Deepak Salvi, co-founder, and chief operating officer, Chingari App.

As of date, Chingari has clocked more than 56 million users in India and the user base continues to grow by the minute.

“The short video space has been expanding exponentially in India. It is a medium that millions are using to create content and the go-to choice for many Indians with respect to content consumption. This engagement with Chingari will give an opportunity to a lot of users to showcase their unseen talent and will give way to the next set of digital stars in India,” stated Vikram Tanwar, co-founder, UBT.

By December 2020, Chingari had already raised well over $1.4 million from its blue-chip backers in India and globally, alike. like reputed investment groups like Angel list, iSeed, Village Global, Blume Founders Fund, Jasminder Singh Gulati, and other prominent names are amongst its investors.

“We wanted a brand ambassador who is in tune with the pulse of the nation, and Salman Khan in many senses cut across all genres and geography and is the best choice to be the face of the brand,” added Aditya Kothari, co-founder, and chief security officer, Chingari App.

Going forward, Chingari aims to provide creators with better tools to create unique content on its platform.

Chingari also closed a fresh round of funding recently of $13 million led by OnMobile, Other investors who participated in this round include Republic Labs US, Astarc Ventures, White Star Capital, India TV (Rajat Sharma), JPIN Venture Catalysts Ltd, ProfitBoard Ventures, and some large family office funds from the UK.