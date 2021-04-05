Do Your Thng Raises $150,000 From Mumbai Angels Network

April 5, 2021 3 min read

Branded content marketplace Do Your Thng (DYT) announced to have raised fresh funding of $150,000 from Mumbai Angels Network.

DYT will fuel the next growth phase in which the company plans to accelerate the expansion of its influencer marketing tech platform with the funds raised.

“Mumbai Angels has a very successful track record of partnering with startups. In addition to the investment, it is their network and expertise in scaling companies and improving products that makes them a natural partner for us as we continue to be the technological bridge between brands and creators,” said Ankit Agarwal, founder, and chief executive officer, Do Your Thng.

Gurugram-headquartered DYT helps brands get high-quality, personalized branded content at scale with quick turn-around time, backed by data and an ROI-based approach.

“With this latest round of funding, we’ll accelerate the tech side of our platform, making it easier for content creators to pursue what they love and marketers to access unique digital content. The new funding round follows a year that saw a marked rise in demand for digital marketing and advertising. The funds will be injected into pushing a few key tech modules of DYT. It’ll strengthen the platform, reduce the amount of manual intervention required and make the process of getting branded content created as easy as ordering food online,” commented Hemant Dua, co-founder, and chief growth officer, Do Your Thng.

Leveraging the DYT app, content creators can access brand collaborations, the company said.

Trusted by some of the biggest brands, including MasterCard, Nescafe, Lays, Havells, Marks & Spencer, Logitech, Hershey’s, Royal Sundaram, and Klairs, DYT is at the forefront of the rapidly rising influencer marketing industry.

"Digital marketing is growing rapidly and influencer marketing is slowly taking center stage in the success of many brands. DYT platform is focusing on making the whole process of creating branded content easier through their tech platform connecting creators with brands, thereby increasing the digital footprint of brands. We are happy to welcome DYT in our diversified portfolio and look forward to the exciting plans they have on the anvil," added Nandini Mansinghka, co-promoter, and chief executive officer, Mumbai Angels Network.

The company has been said to have seen a fourfold jump in revenue compared to the last financial year in the backdrop of the pandemic and is confident of maintaining this pace of growth.