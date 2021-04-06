The Future Of Healthcare Forum, Staged by Entrepreneur Middle East and the UAE Ministry Of Health And Prevention, To Be Held In Dubai On April 7, 2021

April 6, 2021 2 min read

The Future of Healthcare Forum, which will be held on April 7, 2021, at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, will explore the shifts made in the UAE's healthcare sector amid the global COVID-19 crisis.

As a collaboration between the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Entrepreneur Middle East, this event will look into the progress made by the industry in the recent past, as well as the steps it needs to take to bolster its future.

The Future of Healthcare Forum is being staged with the support of Innovation Partner, GE Healthcare; Exclusive Insurance Partner, Daman; Gold Partner, OJ Lifestyle; and Silver Partners, Philips and 3M Middle East.

Besides representatives from the event's partners, the conference will also feature speakers from AstraZeneca, PwC Middle East, Gargash Hospital, Tahaluf Al Emarat, Abu Dhabi Healthcare Services Company (SEHA), Black Lab Dubai, and Bayer.

The Future of Healthcare Forum will be emceed and moderated by Eithne Treanor, and while it is being staged as a physical event, it will also have a digital audience from around the world tuning in to this conference online.

If you'd like to know more of The Future of Healthcare Forum, the full agenda can be accessed here--registrations for the event are still being accepted, so reserve your spot by clicking here.