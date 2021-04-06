6 Retail, E-Commerce Conferences Not To Be Missed

April 6, 2021 4 min read

Learning from your own experience is the risk that we generally take. But learning from someone else’s experience is what we search for, most of the time. As it is said that Rome was not built in a day, a successful retail or e-commerce brand is not built in just a single try, but it take toil and a lot of unsuccessful attempts. And people who have made these attempts can guide others. But, how to meet and listen to them?

This is where conferences come in handy, where one can get to know the leaders first hand, know what they are striving for to be at their potential best, to know about risks taken by them, to know about their mistakes. In short, to know stories of successful entrepreneurs and, of course, meet them in person.

Reasons to attend retail/e-commerce conferences

Hyper-focused speeches: Yes, you read that right. At conferences, you will be encountering the world’s best leaders and you will get an opportunity to know them personally and what they have had to do to be here at a position where they are.

Platform for building connections: Retail e-commerce conferences not only lets you meet with the leaders, but also provides you a platform to introduce your product and ideas to the people over there and helps you to connect with the potential clients. Well, from these interactions, you also get to learn a thing or two from the fellow attendees.

Update yourself: It is important to keep track of the latest technology and should update or change your technology product in order to meet the ever changing demands of the online consumers.

Outsourcing opportunities: Ecommerce conferences could be a better platform to identify resources that could be needed by your company and avail them by reaching out to others. Also, interesting partnership opportunities can be built at a conference.

Ensuring growth: These conferences offer the much-needed fuel for building startups as well as for established companies. It ensures growth by getting connected with the latest technology.

Here’s a list of the best upcoming retail ecommerce conferences that you must attend to take your business or startup to its pinnacle. These conferences are scheduled for the upcoming months.

Adobe Summit

Scheduled on: 13-15 April, 2021

Venue: Virtual

Official site: https://summit.adobe.com/na/

This summit focuses mainly on providing practices and strategies which immensely boosts appreciative reviews from customers. When you join this summit, you will join a world where many business leaders and experts will lead discussions related to marketing automation, advertising and e-commerce. This summit will also give an insight into what to expect in 2021 and beyond.

IReC 2021

Scheduled on: 19-20 May, 2021

Venue: Hotel Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru

Official site: https://www.irec.asia/

IReC 2021 is India’s largest new commerce show which will feature 100-plus speakers and more than 700 delegates. This conference is all about introducing new ideas to every attendee. The conference will also see IReC Awards to new legacy brands which are changing the game. Young and bright minds can gain knowledge for their business from the senior entrepreneur and investors. You can book your tickets in advance.

Dublin Tech Summit

Scheduled on: 21-22 April, 2021

Venue: Dublin, Ireland

Official site: https://dublintechsummit.tech/home/

This two-day event brings to founders an excellent opportunity to promote their startups. It also introduces the latest technological advancements which can provide various shots to accelerate the growth of the startup. In this Summit, a diverse list of influential speakers shares their ideas and experience which is a must for any young entrepreneur.

Entrepreneurship and Business Management 2021

Scheduled on: 26-27 October, 2021

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Official site: https://www.meetingsint.com/conferences/entrepreneur

This meeting enlightens the young minds with new tricks and tactics which helps them increase global networking which leads to giving them a global platform. It provides you with an opportunity to learn in a new space. And the end of the workshop, you will be given a certificate showing your participation.

EU | Sillicon Valley 5-Days Entrepreneurship Training

Scheduled on: 20-24 April, 2021

Venue: Barcelona, Spain

Official site: https://expert.innmind.com/bootcamp

This 5-day event helps founders to get access to Silicon Valley resources as well as gives access to international capital, knowledge base and strategic partners. The training consists of interactive workshops with the leaders of leading companies along with demo days with 70-plus VCs and CVCs.

Arctic15

Scheduled on: 1-2 June, 2021

Venue: Helsinki, Finland

Official site: https://arctic15.com/

This two-day event is a meet which brings an international crowd of startup founders and executives all under one roof. This is a great event that helps in establishing new connections and which can help promote your business. This also gives you an international platform to showcase your new products and services.