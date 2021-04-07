MS Dhoni To Be Portrayed As 'Captain 7' In an Animated Spy Series

April 7, 2021 2 min read

Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with partner Sakshi Singh Dhoni announced on Wednesday that their production house, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd has partnered with Black White Orange Brands Pvt. Ltd. (BWO) to create a secret-agent animated universe.

The first edition in the universe will be based on the multi-award-winning cricketer himself.

“The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with Cricket,” shared MS Dhoni.

Captain 7—an animation fiction show based on MS Dhoni in a never-seen-before avatar—will be launching in 2022 and is being co-produced by Sakshi and BWO. The series is currently under pre-production.

“When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board. A whole lot of adventure awaits you with Captain 7,” added Sakshi.

A brand-consulting company, this is also BWO’s first foray into content production.

“Creating aspirational Indian brands was one of the core thoughts when we started BWO. While our focus has been licensing, we’ve always explored clutter-breaking new avenues. This is our first foray into original content and what better way than to take MSD’s legacy forward. Sports is close to our hearts and we are huge Dhoni fans – the perfect formula to create ‘Captain 7’! This partnership with Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd. is truly a dream collaboration and we can’t wait for audiences to see the show,” stated Bhavik Vora, founder, and chief executive officer, BWO.

The vision of this partnership is to create a premium animation show, followed by a new season in the franchise every year. The content will be distributed across multiple platforms worldwide, a statement said.