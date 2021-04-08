6 Must-Have Indian Whiskey Brands For Your Home Bar

April 8, 2021 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Some of the world’s largest liquor brands such as the very popular “Officer’s Choice” are based in India. There are a range of brewers and distiller based in India, that you might not have heard of but it’s likely you’ve tried their alcohol: from different whiskeys to vodkas. If a visit to India is on the cards for you, you can actually discover many local and international brands of liquors. In fact, some Indian brands are charting at the top of the list even internationally, and have won choice awards worldwide.

One no longer needs to fret over getting some good liquor from duty-free during their international trips. India produces some of the greatest labels and some of these Indian spirits are must-haves for your home bar.

Woodburns

Being the first creation of Fullarton Distilleries, this whiskey is a completely locally produced label for the Indian market. With singeing barrels the whisky is given smoky undertones and a bold front with a peat finish. It is a full-bodies poison which is aged in matured oak wood barrels that makes it smooth for the palate with a great finish. Woodburns is a silver-medalist label in the ‘World Blended Whisky’ category at the International Spirits Challenge held in London.

Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky

Launched in Glasgow Scotland in 2004, Amrut Fusion has actually risen to the number three best whiskey by Jim Murray. Even in the Indian market, it still stands to be a top favourite. Popular for a signature taste that takes a while to become full blown peaty from a mild taste in the mouth, it is thickly oaked liquor best enjoyed neat with its smoky flavor. Amrut Indian is another peated Indian version which could also be your type depending upon your preferences.

Solan Number One

The Solan Number One is considered to be one of the rarest whisky gold in India. It is named after a neighboring town with the same name where it was first crafted with a blend of finest grain and matured malt spirits. This Himalayan spirit is brewed at the Kasauli Distillery, where the popular principal liquor Old Monk rum is based. Owned by Mohan Meakin, this is one of the oldest existing distilleries at the foothills of the Himalayas since 1820.

Kamet Indian Single Malt

Inspired from Mount Kamet in Uttarakhand, the Kamet Indian Single Malt is produced by Mumbai-based Ansh Khanna, who brought in the first Kamet whisky. It is made with native Indian six-row barley and is matured in a combination of ex-Bourbon American Oak, ex-Wine French Oak, PX and Olorosso ex-Sherry casks. Currently, the soft-launch makes Kamet available in Goa, but it will soon be available country-wide for all.

Paul John Edited Single Malt Whisky

Brought to us from the sunny shores of Goa, this is a signature whisky popular for its distinct character all over the world. With a blend of spicy, smoky and sweet different notes of spice can be enjoyed with a hint of fennel seed, turmeric, salted butter, caramel as well as toffee. With a bright finish, and sweet and subtly smoky flavors, this liquor also brings in some dry cocoa notes with different flavors coming through at different intensities.

Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky

Coming from one of India’s oldest distilleries, Radico Khaitan in Uttar Pradesh, Rampur Single Malt is locally brewed with barley malt, and is traditionally distilled in copper pots. Aged in ex-bourbon barrels, it acquires a unique and mellow taste which is smooth and pleasant with a lingering after taste. It also features some fruity notes with traces of toffee and spices. While no age is stated on the bottle, this signature whisky from Rampur is a power-packed combination of flavors that is must-try!