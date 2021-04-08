Digital Futurists Angels Network Invests In Edtech Startup Goseeko

April 8, 2021 3 min read

Community-backed Angel network Digital Futurists Angels Network (DFAN) announced on Thursday to have invested in edtech startup Goseeko Technologies Pvt. Ltd, whose edutech platform provides curated, affordable, and best-in-class higher education study material as per university syllabus.

Goseeko aims to make higher education accessible and convenient across tier II-IV cities and towns thereby helping students transition from academics to career.

“While India has witnessed an increase in the number of private colleges over the years in tier-II and III cities, there is still a lack of access to quality education. We believe there exists a huge potential in the edtech sector wherein through innovation, companies can help in bridging the knowledge and skills gap that exists in the hinterland and thus enhance the employability quotient of students. We see Goseeko to be solving this problem by providing access to quality content and study material to students in this segment and make education more accessible, affordable, and convenient for them. As a new age angel platform, we believe in investing in tech-enabled businesses that have a large social impact and are convinced that Goseeko will create a strong positive impression on the learning outcomes of students and shape up the career growth of millions of young minds,” said Vivek Gupta, director, and co-founder, DFAN.

Goseeko was founded in August 2018 by Chandrabhanu Pattajoshi and Sonam Choudhary, who comes with an array of expertise and knowledge of the business and corporate world. The company operates on a subscription-based model and the study materials are available at the most affordable rates across courses. This includes notes, presentations, lectures, and reference videos, MCQs, and question banks with answers for graduate and post-graduate courses.

“Lack of a quality higher education infrastructure continues to remain a challenge in smaller towns and cities across India. Students, meritorious yet not-so-privileged are faced with a lot of obstacles including expensive books, poor library infrastructure, multiple and fragmented sources of study material among others. At Goseeko, our aim is to provide convenience and accessibility to students by offering a comprehensive solution, in alignment with the university syllabus all at one single place. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the transition from offline to online learning at a much faster pace. We have witnessed a 10-15 times increase in repeat visits by existing students and an over 100 per cent jump in new visitors week on week. We currently have a footprint of 68 universities across 19 states on our platform and with this funding, we want to provide curated, affordable, higher education study material to more students and bring them at par with university syllabus and guidelines. This year, we hope to reach 2.5 million students from over 150 universities in India,” added Chandrabhanu Pattajoshi, founder, Goseeko.

Mumbai-based Goseeko aims to enhance the employability quotient of students through accessible and convenient education and relevant mentorship and skill development programmes.

The company currently has a footprint of 68 universities across 19 states and caters to over 100,000 paid users and over 300,000 registered students. The company currently works with over 1000 professors and publishers to create study material for students, in line with the university syllabus structure.