BYJU'S Launches Online Live One-On-One Learning Platform 'BYJU'S Future School'

Bengaluru-based education technology company BYJU’S with 80 million registered students on its flagship learning app on Thursday announced the global launch of its 1:1 live online learning platform ‘BYJU’S Future School’.

This builds on the success of its subsidiary WhiteHat Jr in India and select countries globally, which set new benchmarks in live online 1:1 learning.

BYJU’S Future School helps cross the bridge from passive to active learning by offering an interactive learning platform that blends real-time instruction with lessons that generate creative outcomes for kids aged between 6-18 years. At launch, BYJU’S Future School will offer Coding and Math with the aim of fostering engagement and personalized learning through a live 1:1 teaching experience.

“We believe that through technology, we can inspire kids all over the world to fall in love with learning. Our global expansion comes at a critical time as families are actively looking for supplemental learning that encourages their children to be creative and learn by doing,” said Byju Raveendran, founder, and chief executive officer, BYJU’S. “This launch furthers our vision of creating active learners across the world.”

The proprietary activity-based curriculum for coding helps children learn concepts through creating and building applications, facilitated by an expert teacher. The math program is built on a curriculum anchored on storytelling to help students learn in an engaging manner and also to understand real-life applications of Math. Both programs are designed to help children create on their own and learn as per their pace and style with their teacher.

New subjects such as Science, Music, English, and Fine Arts are being currently developed based on the philosophy of making children creators, inspiring them to explore and make Mobile Apps, Websites, Games, Music, and Art. BYJU’S Future School will be available in the USA, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico in May and will progressively expand to more geographies in the near future.

“Our mission to empower the next generation to think differently, to ignite creative zeal, to make them creators will get a huge boost with the launch of BYJU’S Future School in more countries, offering multiple subjects. This is a purpose-driven expansion and we are confident that more and more students globally will gain from this initiative,” added Karan Bajaj, founder, and chief executive officer, WhiteHat Jr.

Powered by 11,000 qualified women teachers based in India engaging with students from English-speaking countries, BYJU’S Future School is further targeting to penetrate deeper into non-English speaking markets such as Mexico and Brazil. The coding curriculum will also be available in Spanish and Portuguese, besides onboarding qualified women teachers who engage with students in these two countries, the company shared.

BYJU’S Future School is committed to enabling kids to become active learners and channel their natural creativity through an engaging curriculum and personalized live 1:1 teacher attention. The initiative is backed by a strong women-only teaching team majorly based out of India, and fast expanding in non-English countries such as Mexico and Brazil.