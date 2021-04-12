LearnVern Raises Over $1 Mn Funding

April 12, 2021 3 min read

Ahmedabad-based edtech platform LearnVern on Monday announced to have raised over $1 million in funding from undisclosed international investors.

The funding will be used to upgrade technology for stronger Web and mobile platforms, while also creating more courses in different languages to engage more students.

“At LearnVern, we are excited about the funding. It comes at a time when we are looking to scale and reach out to over four crore students studying in colleges across India. India’s newly launched National Education Policy 2020 talks about Vocational Education and Vernacular as the two most important transformational changes, which we had envisioned as the requirement of India’s students and launched our solutions to meet that need. We believe today, as platform-based online learning increasingly gains traction, skill-based education in their native language is emerging as the choice for students and employers. LearnVern’s vision is to offer a vernacular learning platform where students can learn for free at their pace, and in their preferred language. Our new technology enhancements will enable video conferencing, peer-reviews and forums, and many other features that will deliver a thoroughly immersive experience. Furthermore, the AI-based tool will ensure students get matched to local and national level employer’s Job requirements. The funding will be used to upgrade the technology with stronger web and mobile platforms, while also creating more courses in different languages to engage more students,” said Niral Modi, founder, and chief executive officer, LearnVern.

Launched in January 2020, the online learning platform offers job-oriented courses in vernacular languages. Currently, over 5.5 lakh students are registered on LearnVern platforms to learn from over 37 different courses in software development, IT, graphic design, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, digital marketing, etc., taught in languages like Hindi and Bangla.

“We are proud to have invested into LearnVern – we strongly believe it is the wave of the future. It impacts the collective & core concerns of everyone concerned: students, professionals, parents, and employers. Being the catalyst and medium to transform students into skilled, employable professionals is LearnVern’s vision and we are fully in tune with it. Their technology-driven engagement tools & support for both students and employers is a great enabler, as is the wide array of courses. Employable young professionals to propel the economy forward can be a game-changer towards AatmaNirbhar India and LearnVern is making significant progress in this regard. Their unique blend of immense team experience with a razor-sharp focus on education and skilling issues would definitely help them capture a sizeable market going forward. We wish them the best,” Investors remarked while reinforcing their view.

LearnVern is currently working with over 500 large and medium employers to enable direct recruitment and has tied up with AICTE and NSDC SkillIndia training partner for offering the learning courses to all their students and creating employability for them.