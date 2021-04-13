Home Office

Why Pay a Cleaning Service When You Can Have a Robot Vacuum?

Keep your home office neat and tidy, on a budget.
Why Pay a Cleaning Service When You Can Have a Robot Vacuum?
Image credit: Kyvol

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everybody prefers working in a clean and tidy space. But where do you find the time? For many entrepreneurs, it comes down to hiring a cleaning service. While that's certainly efficient, it's also expensive. Do yourself a favor and invest in cleaning for a fraction of the price with a robot vacuum.

Here are a couple options from Kyvol that are on sale now.

Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Got hardwood floors? Well, then you need more than a vacuum. This two-in-one device offers up to 3,000Pa suction while simultaneously mopping the floor. You can set up cleaning routes before scheduling and even control it once it's going via the app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

Get the Kyvol Cybovac D6 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop for $254.99 (Reg. $299), a savings of 14 percent.

Kyvol Cybovac S31 Smart Laser 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum features smart mapping to deliver extremely efficient cleaning on various floor types, thanks to its industry-leading LDS navigation technology. You can customize your cleaning route, schedule cleanings, and trust that your surfaces are getting deep-cleaned thanks to 3,000Pa suction. The vacuum will even clean up for itself at its automatic dirt disposal base.

Get the Kyvol Cybovac S31 Smart Laser 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum for $429.99 (Reg. $499), a savings of 13 percent.

Prices subject to change.

