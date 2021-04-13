The Recap: The Business Of Confidence, Staged By Volkswagen Middle East And Entrepreneur Middle East

April 13, 2021 2 min read

When you’re someone who’s going out on a limb and trying to start something of your own, confidence is one of the key things you need to have in your arsenal as an entrepreneur. But how does one actually exude confidence? Maybe it's something we are all born with- and all we need to do is just build on it.

This was the theme of "The Business Of Confidence" panel discussion that was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East and Volkswagen Middle East in March at A4 Space in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, which was held on the sidelines of the launch of Volkswagen's new T-Roc in the UAE. The conversation, which built on the T-Roc’s tagline of “Born Confident,” featured prominent voices from the UAE’s startup ecosystem giving their respective takes on the business of confidence.

Hosted by Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas, the discussion featured Bukhash Brothers founder Anas Bukhash, The Modist founder Ghizlan Guenez, and Halahi co-founder Sara Al Madani giving their viewpoints on how confidence has fueled their entrepreneurial trajectories. In a freewheeling conversation, the speakers shared with the audience both personal and professional perspectives on the idea of confidence, which allowed for an informal, and insightful experience for everyone involved.

Stay tuned for the full recording of The Business of Confidence panel discussion on Volksagen Middle East's YouTube page--subscribe to the channel and turn on notifications to be alerted when the video is live!

