5 Best Everyday Use Smartphones Launched In 2021

April 14, 2021 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's smartphone market is expected to rebound to double-digit growth, 12-21 per cent, in 2021 after two years of muted sales, according to forecast by leading market trackers. Analysts say as the Indian smartphone market achieved sizeable penetration two years back, 2021 will see the replacement cycle mature, which will be the major contributor to growth. Launch of affordable 4G and 5G smartphones by the likes of Reliance Jio is also expected to excite the existing user base of 400 million feature phone users to migrate.

Let’s check out some of the best upcoming smartphones with expected specifications, launch date and price. Smarthphones brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, Google, LG, HTC, may launch in the next few months.

Modern gaming phones such as Asus Rog Phone 3 are pushing the boundaries for mobile gaming devices. Foldable phones such as Mate X and the Samsung Galaxy Fold Z2 is yet another trend to look out for in the near future.

Every smartphone manufacturer worldwide is willing to launch as many smartphones as in 2021. Here are some of the best smartphones that one must watch out for this year.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus hasn't gone too crazy with the design of the OnePlus 9 Pro. It uses a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display which the company claims cuts power consumption by up to 50 per cent compared with the previous model. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and is available in two variants.

What's new is faster wireless charging. OnePlus has introduced its Warp Charge 50 wireless charger, which as the name suggests, can now wirelessly charge the 9 Pro at up to 50W. The OnePlus 9 Pro does have brand new rear sensors, which are said to be custom-developed with Sony.You can now shoot 8K 30fps stabilised videos or up to 4K 120fps.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Series

Xiaomi Mi 11 series is the latest flagship series from Mi, and it was earlier launched in China. This device is a 5G-enabled smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Mi 11 series is the successor of the last year’s Mi 10 flagship lineup. Xiaomi is expected to launch two smartphones of the Mi 11 series in India, one is the standard Mi 11 and the other one is the Lite version of the regular model. The Mi 11 Lite is said to slightly cheaper than the standard variant.

Realme X7 Series

Just like the other smartphone manufacturers, Realme has been concentrating on its mid-range 5G smartphones. Keeping this in mind, Realme had already launched the X7 series in China back in September 2020. At the same time, the lower version of the X7 series got listed on the BIS certifications as well as on the Realme India support page, indicating an imminent Indian launch. Here are some of the specs of what we can expect from the upcoming Realme X7 series: MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ and the Dimensity 800U chipsets, AMOLED panel, 64MP quad-camera setup, and 65W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung is expected to launch three devices in the Galaxy S21 series – the base Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+ and the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the US variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the devices will be powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset in India and other countries. While the S21 and S21+ will feature a triple camera setup at the back, the S21 Ultra will come with a quad camera setup.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple is expected to get back to its September launch schedule in 2021after it was forced to launch the iPhone 12 series in October due to Covid-19. So, the iPhone 13 series is expected to be launched in the second half of September 2021. The company is expected to announce four variants – the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As per reports, the company is expected to adopt a portless design and will drop the lightning port, offering only wireless charging and data transfer. The iPhone 13 series is expected to be powered by the unannounced A15 Bionic chipset.