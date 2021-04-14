Homegrown global gamification platform Hunter Games raises Angel Round

April 14, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gamification and revenue enhancement platform Hunter Games recently announced to have raised an undisclosed amount in its latest round of angel-level financing. This was led by a consortium of Singapore and India-based angels led by Rajiv Punater. Also in the same round Amit Dey managing director, Gmobi, MCarbon, and Device Book also participated.

"We are all hardcore Revenue folks and there is one thing we believe in: "only engaged users can generate revenue". Even though Gamification is now a validated format for building engagements to cross-sells and seen widely in the largest enterprises spanning e-commerce, payments, and education, there is a glaring gap of an evolved middle-ware platforms making this available broadly to all as a plug-n-play solution. This funding round will help us grow our team around our product, tech and accelerate our distribution into Western Markets from our current play in South Asia," said Dushyant Saraswat, founder, and chief executive officer, Hunter Games.

Founded by Dushyant Saraswat along with Shaunak Naik and Gargi Srivastava, Hunter Games' vision is to make gamification accessible across Industries and for customer engagement and revenue enhancement.

“Gaming is the sunrise industry and we are very excited about our partnership with the team at Hunter Games with their unique talent pool and we are excited about the upcoming phenomenal growth plans ahead,” remarked Rajiv Punater, serial entrepreneur.

The Hunter Games core team is made of folks who have built and led to leadership multiple Businesses spanning gaming, banking, payments, e-commerce, telcos and have led core growth and revenue for organizations spanning Paytm, Alibaba, Walt Disney, Reliance Gaming, etc.

“From all the available content options available today, games are a powerful way to create a lean-forward engaged moment and gamification for commerce outcomes is a new way of monetization for hyper-casual gaming content and we are excited to be leading that charge,” added Shaunak Naik, co-founder, Hunter Games.

Hunter Games has emerged as a leader in Gamification and works with leading enterprise segments of telcos, payments, BFSI, OTT, and education, etc. In just two years of operation, the company has already deployed solutions that tens of million customers monthly engage with, and are led to targeted cross and up-sells across and between partner catalogues. Importantly this is all bound by a powerful promotional token play, the company shared.