TagZ Foods Raises $500,000 In Pre-Series A Round From Venture Catalysts

Integrated incubator and early-stage investor Venture Catalysts on Thursday announced its pre-Series A investment in TagZ Foods, a snacking brand focused on urban Gen Z.

The round also saw participation from Dharamveer Chouhan (co-founder, Zostel), Dhruv Toshniwal (co-founder, The Pant Project), Loy Halder (managing director, Goldman Sachs) among others. Shailesh Ghorpade (managing partner, Exfinity Ventures) has been on the board of the company.

With the funding, TagZ Foods will now improve its distribution and production capacity in other major cities across the country.

“Our mission is to bring global innovation in food-tech for the Indian Gen Z consumers, with our lips-smacking and better-for-you snacking experiences. At the same time, we want to help this future generation beat obesity and truly enjoy active passions such as travel, outdoors, and sports. After all, life is much more than mobile games and binge-watching! Also, we are a 100 per cent made-in-India product and have already helped over 2.5 lakh consumers shift to fitter potato chips and quit the fatty fried ones,” said Anish Basu Roy, co-founder, and chief executive officer, TagZ Foods.

Founded in 2019 by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia, TagZ Foods aims to craft lip-smacking, innovative, and fitter snacking experiences for the young urban consumers in leading a healthier and more active lifestyle. It is the first brand in India to manufacture popped potato chips- that are never fried, never baked - and have 50 per cent less fat. It uses food technology, to make the potato chips which have no cholesterol, no transfat, no artificial colors or preservatives, the company shared.

“There is, currently, a major tech-led transformation afoot in the Indian snack food industry. TagZ Foods is at the forefront of this disruption with its innovative manufacturing processes and specialized foodtech. We have full faith in the founding team’s vision to craft an Indian Gen Z brand and fulfill the growing demand for fitter snacking experiences,” added Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder and managing director, Venture Catalysts.

The brand is available on all online platforms including Amazon, Big Basket, Supr Daily, Grofers, and others. It also has a strong offline presence with over 1,000 premium retail stores in Bengaluru and other cities.

Since its launch, the brand has served more than 2.5 lakh consumers. Consumers can also expect to see a range of new innovative products being launched by the company, which will disrupt traditional snacking in the country.