ZFW Hospitality Raises $150,000 In Pre-Seed Round

April 19, 2021

Mumbai Angels Network, along with California-based accelerator Expert DOJO and three other marquee angel investors, on Monday, announced to have invested close to $150,000 in cloud kitchen platform and Huddle-backed ZFW Hospitality in a pre-Seed round to add to the armor of early supporters and advisors.

The platform will be utilizing the funds to expand its presence in the western region, hire top talent, and increase its network to over 300 cloud-based restaurants before raising a larger amount of funds in the next round.

“Having witnessed the rapid shift towards delivery andasset-light models on the front lines over the past 6 years, we’re excited to play a key role in the consumer ecosystem. Humbled to receive the confidence of investors and strategic angels who’ve joined us early on in our exciting journey. As ZFW focuses on its next chapter, our team remains committed to our mission of helping partners drive attractive incremental unit economics,” said Madhav Kasturia, founder, ZFW Hospitality.

The company also revealed that it will deploy a part of the proceeds to improve AI and data analytics capabilities on the ZFW-OS platform that helps streamline operational efficiency and overhead costs.

“Cloud kitchen and fulfillment network ZFW will help recognized F&B brands maximize utilization of kitchen space and enable their asset-light expansion. This will help them scale up rapidly to cater to the growing consumer demand across geographies. It will also help brands that are on the path to profitability and have already figured out their unit economics,” shared Nandini Mansinghka, co-promoter, and chief executive officer, Mumbai Angels Network.

ZFW helps F&B and D2C brands grow sustainably through its vast network of cloud kitchens and fulfillment centers.

“The F&B space is getting more competitive by the day due to daunting tasks, more players, and the rising costs of customer acquisition, new geography expansion, and operations. ZFW addresses that by not only scaling brands into newer markets but with 360-degree support to speed up learning curves without any cost. This pre-Seed round is a testament to Madhav’s expertise and vision to build the gold-standard platform, needed by the industry in India,” added Sanil Sachar, founding partner, Huddle.

The company has been in the news for its partnerships with notable brands like Baskin Robbins, Keventers, Tibbs Frankies, The Brooklyn Creamery, and Beijing Street to help boost profitability through its more than 50 cloud restaurants across India.