Cyber safety: A prerogative for the digital MSME industry

Digital adoption was one of the most accelerated and unprecedented during the pandemic, leading companies to craft new ways to cater to people who were working, living, communicating, shopping and more, all from home. New experiences gave rise to new business models. The digital boom for businesses big and small, was also supported by the digital infrastructure made available by the government and the India Stack, sometimes more than our ability to adapt to them.

And as almost every business depends on the internet, smartphones and computers to function, they also became prone to cyberattacks from malicious threat actors. Cybercrimes in fact, have spiked during the 2020 pandemic, with the National Security Advisor reporting a rise of ~500% in cases. Unfortunately, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) - considered to be the growth engines of our economy - remain among the most vulnerable targets of such attacks. Of all cyberattacks, ~43% of targets are small businesses and SME start-ups.

In this article, I would like to explore why SMEs are targeted by cybercriminals, and the ways small businesses can ensure cyber protection.

Never too small to fall

Being prepared for the worst despite hoping for the best is a pre-requisite for today's digital world. Despite large organizations and government institutions being at perennial risk of cyberattacks, SME leaders cannot afford to ignore the threats, and at the same time, have the ability to fight against them.

For one, MSMEs have begun to realize the much-needed benefits of digitalization, yet unaware of the threats that come with it. ~47% of SMEs have any knowledge of managing cyber risks. Their second challenge is the lack of access to skilled resources. Finally, they lack the budgets to develop a robust cyber safetystrategy or framework, or fight back against an attack. Nearly 60% of small enterprises go out of businesses a few months after they turn victims of cybercrimes, and 91% do not have a cyber liability insurance[3]. This means even if SMEs are relying on modern apps for managing staff and finances, they are (or more particularly, their database is) still left vulnerable to sophisticated malicious actors. While SMBs have improved their focus on operational and financial risks, their maturity in corporate digital risks is yet to reach its mark.

But what are the ways to get out of this double bind?

Shared responsibility of the ecosystem

The responsibility of cloud security in my opinion, is typically shared between two groups. The first is the duty of ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) platforms, payments solutions, customer & employee management solutions and more, who should take advanced technical measures to secure their infrastructure against cybersecurity attacks. Some best practices for platforms include: