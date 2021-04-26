Coding

Even Knowing Basic Coding Can Put Your Business at a Competitive Advantage

Take a deep dive into web development, data science, and more.
Next Article
Even Knowing Basic Coding Can Put Your Business at a Competitive Advantage
Image credit: Fatos Bytyqi/Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Learning to code can help any entrepreneur in the digital age. Not all founders are technical, but as your business grows, it helps to understand technology so you can know where and how to best devote your resources to maximize your business's reach. Whether you run a restaurant, a boutique, or a digital marketing company, knowing today's most important coding skills can help you run your business more efficiently.

So, want to learn to code? Look no further than The 2021 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle.

This monster bundle includes ten courses and more than 120 hours of training in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Python, and much more. You'll learn from experts like Joseph Delgadillo, Mammoth Interactive CEO, John Bura, top iOS developer, Nick Walter, and more. 

You'll get a comprehensive grasp of web development by learning full-stack development with JavaScript. Working on coding projects using ReactJS, LoopbackJS, Redux, and Material-UI, you'll improve your coding skills through real, hands-on projects. There are courses dedicated to beautifying your site with HTML and CSS, and to creating apps from scratch using Flutter and Dart.

Beyond web development, you'll also learn how to work with data like a pro. Take a deep dive into machine learning and data science with Python, Django, and the R programming language. You'll even learn how to classify images automatically using Keras.

From creating awesome, responsive websites to mining data and drawing better business insights than ever before, The 2021 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle will give any entrepreneur crucial skills to succeed. Get it today for just $39.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coding

Build Your Dream Website With This CSS, HTML, and JavaScript Training

Coding

Work Toward Becoming a Technical Entrepreneur With This 200-Hour Computer Science Training

Coding

12 Sites That Will Teach You Coding at a Low Cost, Even Free