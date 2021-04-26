FinancePal Streamlines Your Bookkeeping So You Don't Have to Think About It

April 26, 2021 2 min read

Running a business comes with a myriad of challenges, among the biggest of which you probably don't consider until you’re up and running: managing all of that money. Good and accounting skills are essential for every business, but many entrepreneurs don’t have the expertise to balance the books and keep a business fully tax compliant every year. Worse yet, business accounting can be time-consuming, and plenty of business owners lack the bandwidth necessary to effectively manage their books.

Hiring a full-time accountant to handle your books is a significant expense. Trusting FinancePal to do it is not. FinancePal offers a comprehensive suite of tax and accounting services for entrepreneurs so you can focus on growing your brand instead of getting bogged down with what is essentially another full-time job.

FinancePal goes above and beyond by assigning your bookkeeping services to a team that works directly with you and your company, ensuring a direct line of communication so that nothing gets lost in the shuffle. Its experienced bookkeepers, CPAs and tax professionals are well-versed in small businesses accounting and tax requirements in every state and can tailor their services to meet your needs.

FinancePal works with some of the leaders in small-business , from QuickBooks to Bill.com, so you can easily integrate existing services with your FinancePal team. If you don’t have a system in place, FinancePal will help connect you to the most advanced platforms to manage accounts payable and receivable, inventory management, project management, and point of sale. Not only does it provide elite bookkeeping, accounting, and tax preparation services, but it'll help your company run more efficiently too. FinancePal also sends monthly financial statements, keeping you informed of your company's standing and hanging onto detailed records available at your disposal. That’s especially handy come tax season.

Given everything it has to offer, you might be concerned over pricing. But because FinancePal was designed with savings in mind, complete with personalized a la carte pricing plans that fit your business needs, you only have to pay for the features that meet your business needs. Find out how much you can save today.