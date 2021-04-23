News and Trends

A Malaria Vaccine From Oxford University Just Became the First to Hit WHO's Efficacy Goal

To date, the vaccine could be the most effective against malaria.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

Oxford University researchers have developed a malaria vaccine that could be the most effective to date, according to The Guardian

A vaccine from scientists at the Jenner Institute of Oxford University has proven a 77% efficacy in a trial of 450 children in Burkina Faso over the course of a year. That makes it the first to meet the WHO's of a 75% efficacy against malaria, a deadly disease that is transmitted by the mosquitoes. 

Director Adrian Hill of the Jenner Institute — where the Oxford-AstroZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was also created — told The Guardian that he believes the malaria vaccine could significantly cut the death toll.

Related: Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Is 100% Effective in Teens, Companies Claim

"What we’re hoping to do is take that 400,000 down to tens of thousands in the next five years, which would be absolutely fantastic," he said. 

Reseachers are now reportedly conducting larger trials involving nearly 5,000 children in four countries. Hill said that the institute, which has struck a partnership with the Serum Institute of India to mass-produce the malaria vaccine at a low cost, will apply for emergency approval of vaccine — just like it did with the Covid-19 vaccine. 

"I’m making the argument as forcefully as I can, that because malaria kills a lot more people than Covid in Africa, you should think about emergency-use authorization for a malaria vaccine for use in Africa," he said. "And that’s never been done before."

The process would involve requesting regulatory agencies in Europe or the U.K. to provide a scientific opinion of the vaccine and then asking WHO to green-light its use in Africa. 

"They did Covid in months — why shouldn’t they do malaria in a similar length of time as the health problem is an even greater scale in Africa?" Hill asked. 

Other vaccines against malaria have been in the works for a while, according to The Guardian. One vaccine developed by GlaxoSmithKline, for instance, has only been partly effective in clinical trials, preventing 39% of malaria cases and 29% of severe malaria cases among small children in Africa over four years. 

Oxford's malaria vaccine, made in collaboration with Novavax, was tested on children between five to 17 months old. The children had three doses and were also given a booster jab. 

"The Jenner Institute’s groundbreaking work on both the new Covid-19 and malaria vaccines is a great example of this and demonstrates just how much humanity’s safety is dependent on new science," Gareth Jenkins of Malaria NO More UK told the publication. 

WHO estimates that there were 229 million malaria cases in 2019, with about 409,000 deaths. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Homeless Man Made $10,000 From YouTube, Then Evolved Into a Successful Entertainment Personality

News and Trends

Here's What to Keep in Mind When Creating and Selling an NFT

News and Trends

SpaceX Successfully Launches Four Astronauts Into Orbit for ISS Rendezvous