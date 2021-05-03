Best Projectors for Work-From-Home Meetings and Cinematic Experience

May 3, 2021 4 min read

Another lockdown has been imposed in India leaving people stuck at home with their work. To make your work-from-home meetings and presentations a little more interesting all you need is a brilliant projector. Not just this, to recreate the silver screen experience or Champion's League knockout round at your local experience, a smart projector is what you need to make this time enjoyable. That way, you can bring the cinema/pub into your living room.

Projectors are a high impact (and, sometimes, relatively low cost) workaround if you don’t want a huge 75-inch 4K TV to dominate your home when it’s not in use, but you do want a big, impressive viewing experience when you have a movie to watch or a zoom call to attend.

What you need to know

For the uninitiated, projector buying can be a complicated process, so there are a few things you need to pay attention to make sure you pick the right one. The first, and most important, is resolution.

The second big factor for picture quality is the image's contrast ratio, which is a way of measuring how well it reproduces blacks and whites (basically, how much light is reflected from a pure black and pure white surface). The bigger the ratio, the better the performance.

You'll also need to check the brightness of the projector, which is measured in lumens (the more lumens, the brighter the image). Lots of lumens do not necessarily translate to better quality.

Finally, you need to think about connections and portability. Do you need to run speakers out of it, or plug in everything from your computer, to Fire TV sticks, to gaming consoles? For, all this we have the best guide for you.

BenQ HT2050A

We wouldn't put this in the cheap projector bucket, but the BenQ HT2050A is definitely the best video projector you can get for the money. It produces a bright picture with great contrast and lifelike colors. It's also one of the only comparable models with vertical lens shift, which makes setup a little easier.

Optoma UHD30

Unless you're in the high end of the market, we don't necessarily think it's worth spending up to get 4K resolution on a projector. But if you want that extra detail and want to keep it relatively affordable, the UHD30 is our pick. It's super bright and in our side-by-side comparisons looked sharper than the BenQ HT2050A with 4K material, although its overall picture quality wasn't quite as good.

Epson Home Cinema 2250

If you're susceptible to the rainbow effect on moving edges on a DLP projector, then an LCD projector is for you. The Epson Home Cinema 2250 is perhaps the most flexible home theater projector on this list, touting enhanced setup capabilities like a wider zoom and lens shift. It's also brighter than any other projector here and offers built-in Android TV streaming.

AAXA P7 Mini HD Projector

The AAXA P7 Mini HD projector is a tiny 1080p model good for business presentations on road and it does a decent job at showing photos and videos as well as playing music.

LG HU810PW

The LG HU810PW uses two lasers and a phosphor to create some incredibly bright, ultra-colorful images. It's one of the brightest projectors we've ever reviewed while at the same time offering some of the most impressively deep colors we've seen in a projector. The contrast ratio is quite poor, unfortunately, but the overall image is still good. That it's relatively quiet and comes in a stylish case with ample lens shift is the icing on top.