Webinar Invite: Meet The Winners Of UNESCO's International Contest Seeking Designs For The Rehabilitation Of The Historic Al-Nouri Complex in Mosul, Iraq

May 5, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Staged by UNESCO in coordination with the Government of Iraq and the support of the United Arab Emirates Government, this Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 10.30am(UAE) will see the winners of the international competition seeking designs for the rehabilitation of the historic Al-Nouri Complex in Mosul, Iraq, come together with the key stakeholders behind the initiative for an online discussion on how the winning design will “Revive The Spirit Of Mosul.”

Moderated by Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas, this event will hear from the following speakers:

> H.E. Salma Al Darmaki, Secretary General of UAE National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, Ministry of Culture and Youth, UAE

> Paolo Fontani, UNESCO Representative to Iraq

> Dr. Maria Rita Acetoso, Senior Project Manager at the UNESCO Office for Iraq

> Raya Ani, founder and Design Director at RAW-NYC Architects, and President of the Jury for UNESCO’s international competition for the rehabilitation of Al Nouri Complex

> Dr. Salah El Din Samir Hareedy, Head of the Team, Courtyards Dialogue (winner of the competition), CEO of HEADS, and Associate Professor at Alexandria University, Egypt

> Dr. Khaled Farid El-Deeb, Team Member, Courtyards Dialogue, founder of Khaled El-Deeb Architects, and Professor at Alexandria University, Egypt, and Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, Saudi Arabia

> Dr. Sherif Farag Ibrahim, Team Member, Courtyards Dialogue, CEO of ADD Architects, and Assistant Professor at Alexandria University, Egypt.

> Tarek Ali Mohamed, Team Member, Courtyards Dialogue, and co-founder, JOZOOR Architectural Studio

The event, which will be held live on Zoom, can be attended by registering on this link--besides offering an overview of the competition so far, the webinar will also look into how the winning design will be realized as well.

