Although passengers can be nude most of the time, some restrictions apply.

It seems like there's a cruise for everyone these days, whether they're big fans of Gwyneth Paltrow's goop, looking for love or just want to take all of their clothes off.

That's right: "The Big Nude Boat" is an annual voyage that will disembark from Tampa on February 25 aboard Carnival Cruise Line's ship Carnival Pride, with prices starting at $1,200 for a double occupancy room, TheStreet reported.

Although the unusual cruise will be hosted on a Carnival vessel with its staff, it's not Carnival-sponsored. Bare Necessities, a tour and travel company that's "been working to break down the barriers of social nudity" since 1991, chartered the ship to host its week-long excursion, per the outlet.

The demographic on nude cruises is "surprisingly wide," according to Cruise Critic. Adults of all ages take part, though they're generally college-educated, between 35 and 65, and appreciate outdoor recreation and activities, per the cruise ship review site (70% are also repeat customers).

Clothing might be optional on Carnival Pride next winter, but some rules do stand. Customers must be dressed whenever the ship is in port; on some excursions in port; and in certain areas of the vessel, including the main dining room and select specialty restaurants, per TheStreet.

Additionally, pictures are prohibited unless "express permission" is given by the person being photographed, and towels will be provided for everyone who is nude or near-nude to use, per the outlet.