5 Movies to Watch With Your Mom to Celebrate Mother's Day 2021

May 7, 2021

Last year, everyone celebrated Mother’s Day while in quarantine. And, while this year looks to be no different despite COVID-19 vaccinations being doled out, it's still unlikely that groups of people can be reunited anytime soon. Still, it's possible for families to celebrate together: by setting up a Netflix watch party to enjoy a family-friendly movie. Thankfully, Netflix has no shortage of options that toe the line between feel-good and tear-jerker, between sentimental and inspiring. To wit: the perfect Mother's Day watch.

Mamma Mia! The movie

This fun rock opera musical tells the story of a free-spirited mom named Donna (Meryl Streep), her 20-year-old daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and a trio of Donna's ex-lovers, whom Sophie has sneakily called together so she can try to deduce who her real father is -- all set to the catchy megahit songs of ABBA!

Otherhood

Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett, and Felicity Huffman star in this comedy about a group of BFFs who decide to ditch the suburbs and surprise their sons in New York City on Mother's Day.

Mother’s day

This 2016 romantic comedy, featuring a star ensemble cast, centers around the annual holiday it’s named after. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Jason Sudeikis, and Shay Mitchell (just to name a few), this movie follows the lives of strangers as they celebrate Mother's Day in their own way, uncovering the multitude of ways their lives are actually intertwined.

Dumplin

Dumplin’ follows Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald), a plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen, Rosie (Jennifer Aniston), who signs up for the Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant run by her mother. Dumplin' delivers fantastic drama while offering a charming coming-of-age story that unfolds into a beautiful tale of people and what others can learn from each other through the pageant experience. The mother-daughter relationship is one of respect and while Rosie clings to the pageant and what she sees as special, the love for her daughter is unmatched.

The Life Ahead

'The Life Ahead' just recently won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for "Io sì (Seen)". It's definitely fitting for Mother's Day. The movie follows a twelve-year-old orphan named Momo (Ibrahima Gueye) as he is taken in by Madame Rosa (Sophia Loren), a former prostitute who now cares for their children.