This Company Wants to Make Buying Life Insurance Easier

May 11, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have a lot to think about on a daily basis. From managing teams and projects, keeping the cash flow positive, and thinking up new ways to innovate and grow the business, there is very little time to think about your personal life. It's easy to fly through your 20s pushing companies into the black with professional tunnel vision. But when you have a family? You've got to slow down and think things all the way through.

Young parents — especially entrepreneurial ones.— have a lot on their minds and on their plates. Nobody wants to think about the worst, but it's part of being a responsible adult. As of 2019, only 30 percent of Americans have sufficient life insurance coverage to support their families after a tragedy. For those families, an unforeseen accident can have a significant financial impact.

Life insurance is something you have to think about. And, fortunately, Fabric is making it easier to get life insurance without all the headaches.

All you have to do to get started with Fabric is go to their website. There, just answer a few quick questions about your health and lifestyle as well as a few personal details. Once you've entered those details, Fabric uses their automated underwriting algorithm to assess your risk factors and if you qualify, they will offer you a policy on the spot. It could take just ten minutes to get covered. Depending on the size of the policy, most customers can expect to pay anywhere from just $15 to $50/month for protection.

There are no unnecessary medical exams, no back and forth with sales agents, and no hassles. You can feel confident in your coverage because all Fabric policies are issued by Vantis Life, a subsidiary of Penn Mutual, America’s second-oldest mutual life insurance company. Fabric has even earned a 4.8/5 score from TrustPilot with more 5-star reviews than any competitor.

Fabric is available to all U.S. residents except those in New York and Montana. If you're ready to look into term life insurance, check out Fabric now and see if life insurance is right for you.