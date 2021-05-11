100X.VC Launches Entrepreneurship Gurukul

May 11, 2021 3 min read

In a bid to support the Indian startup ecosystem, 100X.VC has launched their not-for-profit initiative Entrepreneurship Gurukul. Through the initiative, 100X.VC will provide a unique education platform to aspiring entrepreneurs with no cost, no equity, and no fee. The initiative will bring together the best startup strategies from industry experts to catalyze the conversion of ideas into a startup business through masterclasses as well as their real-life experiences.

The course outline will include pre-recorded video lectures - masterclasses by experienced and well-known Entrepreneurs and Investors and regular live sessions for deeper engagement of the learners

“We select the best of the Indian entrepreneur's brains and upskill their entrepreneurship skills. One of the main focus areas of the program is upgrading the skills related to developing scalable business models, pricing the product, and understanding finance. Under this program, we also give an emphasis on soft skills like presenting and pitching for fundraising. This real outcome-based learning. At 100X.VC we are proud to have pioneered fostering of entrepreneurship through a structured program,” said Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC.

To choose the suitable founders for the initiative, 100X.VC did a deep scanning of the applications that they received. Finally, 200 founders were on-boarded for the 12 weekly sessions of Live and Video recorded content. Shortlisted founders who were accepted to the program were finalized based on - their ability to solve a challenging problem, making a real difference through the solutions, the potential to scale their solution, and the vision of the founders – purpose-driven.

This program intends to provide exposure to the founders to succeed in their efforts to raise funds, scale their business and come to grips with the new realities in the venture world. These 200 entrepreneurs will get a chance to network with other like-minded entrepreneurs through live video chats and share tips and exchange notes on scaling business. At the end of the program, the founders will receive a certificate of completion and an opportunity to get funded by 100X.VC.

100X.VC believes that these 200 admitted founders represent the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders who are likely to make a significant impact in building businesses for the next generation.

This program is an independent initiative to the regular funding done by 100X.VC. Select founders from the EntrepreneurshipGurukul will get an opportunity to be evaluated and selected by the VC firm for future funding through 100X.VC.