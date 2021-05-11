Growth Strategies

100X.VC Launches Entrepreneurship Gurukul

This program intends to provide exposure to the founders to succeed in their efforts to raise funds, scale their business and come to grips with the new realities in the venture world
Next Article
100X.VC Launches Entrepreneurship Gurukul
Image credit: Unsplash

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a bid to support the Indian startup ecosystem, 100X.VC has launched their not-for-profit initiative Entrepreneurship Gurukul. Through the initiative, 100X.VC will provide a unique education platform to aspiring entrepreneurs with no cost, no equity, and no fee. The initiative will bring together the best startup strategies from industry experts to catalyze the conversion of ideas into a startup business through masterclasses as well as their real-life experiences.

The course outline will include pre-recorded video lectures - masterclasses by experienced and well-known Entrepreneurs and Investors and regular live sessions for deeper engagement of the learners 

“We select the best of the Indian entrepreneur's brains and upskill their entrepreneurship skills. One of the main focus areas of the program is upgrading the skills related to developing scalable business models, pricing the product, and understanding finance. Under this program, we also give an emphasis on soft skills like presenting and pitching for fundraising. This real outcome-based learning. At 100X.VC we are proud to have pioneered fostering of entrepreneurship through a structured program,” said Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC.

To choose the suitable founders for the initiative, 100X.VC did a deep scanning of the applications that they received. Finally, 200 founders were on-boarded for the 12 weekly sessions of Live and Video recorded content. Shortlisted founders who were accepted to the program were finalized based on - their ability to solve a challenging problem, making a real difference through the solutions, the potential to scale their solution, and the vision of the founders – purpose-driven. 

This program intends to provide exposure to the founders to succeed in their efforts to raise funds, scale their business and come to grips with the new realities in the venture world. These 200 entrepreneurs will get a chance to network with other like-minded entrepreneurs through live video chats and share tips and exchange notes on scaling business. At the end of the program, the founders will receive a certificate of completion and an opportunity to get funded by 100X.VC.

100X.VC believes that these 200 admitted founders represent the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders who are likely to make a significant impact in building businesses for the next generation.

This program is an independent initiative to the regular funding done by 100X.VC. Select founders from the EntrepreneurshipGurukul will get an opportunity to be evaluated and selected by the VC firm for future funding through 100X.VC.

 

Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Health And Fitness Platform cure.fit Renames To cult.fit After Its Flagship Fitness Vertical

Developing an Agile Work Culture

3 Ways You Can Start Relying on Deep Learning

Growth Strategies

Why Video is the Next Big Thing in Ecommerce, and How to Harness Its Power