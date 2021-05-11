Health And Fitness Platform cure.fit Renames To cult.fit After Its Flagship Fitness Vertical

May 11, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Integrated health and wellness platform cure.fit on Tuesday announced that it has completed an extensive rebranding effort to change its brand name to cult.fit. The rebranding will be effective from 11 May and will be reflected across all channels, including its app and social media accounts.

Over the past few years, cult.fit has become a well-known name in fitness and is recognized as a leader in this space. Under the cult banner, it has grown to offer a host of facilities such as group workouts, online fitness classes, gym- and equipment-based workouts, swimming, and sports, amongst other things.

“The name ‘cult.fit’ has caught on with our users in a big way over the last few years. Now, with this transition, we want to cement that identity further. We want cult.fit to become the one destination people think of going to when they have anything related to health and fitness on their minds. We hope that our rebranding effort will take us further in this direction and we are incredibly excited for this new phase,” said Naresh Krishnaswamy, growth and marketing head, cult.fit.

Having amassed a large ever-growing community of Cult enthusiasts, the company now aims to amplify its popular identity and devote its efforts to expanding the platform further under a single brand name – ‘cult.fit’.

After cult.fit’s foray into gyms last year, the company is already well on its way to become India’s de facto leader in fitness. It now has a widespread network of fitness centres and gyms all over the country – a position strengthened further by the company’s acquisition of Fitternity this year.

Now, under the cult.fit identity, the popular unlimited membership pack on cult.fit’s app will also be renamed to ‘cultpass’. This will act as a universal all-inclusive pass providing access to all fitness services by the company, establishing its identity as India’s largest all-encompassing fitness chain. cultpass will house multiple pack choices under this name at different price points and access options.

The cult.fit name will stand for everything that the company currently offers in the fitness space. Other offerings like the eatfit marketplace, therapy, and teleconsultations will fall under the wellness category within the cult.fit brand.