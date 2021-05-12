All You Need To Know About Apple iPhone 13

May 12, 2021 3 min read

With over six months since the release and popularity of iPhone 12, Apple is all set to release iPhone 13. Four distinct versions of this new phone are expected to be released: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.



The first Apple event of 2021 was in April where various new devices such as iPads, iMacs, a purple version of iPhone 12, and novel AirTags trackers were on display. Followed by this, iOS 14.5 was released with a quick release of iOS 15 expected at WWDC in June 2021. Yet there were some other things in the works that didn’t get to us until now.



In any case, within a span of 6 months, no one was expecting a release announcement for iPhone 13 so on. While Apple is yet to announce event dates and other details about the new phone, some features, and details about iPhone 13 are rumored to be in store and these are the predictions made for the new iPhone 13, expected specifications, features, and release date.



The expected specifications include the following:

Design



While no major changes are expected in terms of design in iPhone 13, the design novelties of iPhone 12 and flat-sided design elements from iPhone 5 are expected to be incorporated along with some minor tweaks, of course. A smaller notch and a relocated earpiece is expected in particular.



One of the models is also expected to be portless for a high-end version. The lightning port removal is expected to create a completely wireless experience. The expected design specifications include the following screen sizes - 6.1 inches for iPhone 13, 5.4 inches for iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1 inches for iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7 inches for iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Display



The display offered by the iPhone 12 included an OLED display and the next iPhones are expected to have an upgraded display. The iPhone 13 line is rumored to have a 120Hz monitor. A high refresh rate with smooth scrolling and optimized display features is also expected. While the Pro models will feature a 120Hz display, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will continue to have the standard 60Hz display.

Processor

The processor specifications for the iPhone 13 are fairly certain to include the A15 Bionic chipset, a 5nm processing provision. The A15 processor is expected to include performance and battery improvement features for future iPhone models. While all iPhone 13 models will be 5G compatible as expected. The high-end models can also be expected to have as high as a 1TB storage,

Camera



The camera features for the iPhone 13 are expected to have major advancements. The iPhone 12 series already included improved camera features. The iPhone 13 models are expected to have ultra-wide camera features as well as an f/1.8 aperture. The phone could also feature a periscope lens with the telephoto camera, thus, offering a lossless 5X zoom. All iPhone 13 models are expected to have a LiDAR sensor which was first seen in iPad Pros earlier in March followed by different iPhone 12 models.

Release Date and Price

Regarding the release date of the iPhone 13 launch, there is no specific date on the charts yet. However, it can be predicted that something will be known about the same by September 2021 with the next Apple event for the same. In 2020, the iPhone 13 launch was already delayed due to the difficulties amidst the COVID pandemic. In 2021, it is predicted that no such delays are expected. The price range of the new iPhone 13 is expected to be comparable to iPhone 12 prices with minor changes expected depending on the features and model.