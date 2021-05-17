Virohan Raises $3 Mn In Series A Funding Led By Rebright Partners

May 17, 2021 2 min read

Amidst a global pandemic, where the Indian healthcare system is overwhelmed, Gurugram-based edtech company in healthcare space Virohan, providing vocational training for paramedics, that is, Allied Healthcare Practitioners, recently announced that it has raised additional funding from Rebright Partners to top up its Series A round to a total of $3 million.

The company will use the funds to expand to over 160 new campuses pan India with an aim to strengthen the Indian healthcare system by creating an army of specially trained allied healthcare workforce which will help tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The funding will also help Virohan to augment its proprietary blended learning technology platform, with virtual reality-based practical training. Virohan’s Blended Learning platform includes on-demand online training through bite-sized videos and real-time quizzes and gamification. This enables its partner colleges and students to switch seamlessly from in the classroom to online learning.

“Virohan has always envisioned becoming the industry leader through our mission to provide a demand-driven and up-to-date curriculum. With this funding, we plan to educate over 1 million students by 2025, through our best-in-class, blended learning platform. This funding is not just going to help us expand operations but will also fuel the Vision and morale of those at Virohan to strive even harder towards our goal and successfully create an army of skilled paramedical workforce for the Indian healthcare system to fight against the ongoing pandemic,” stated Kunaal Dudeja, chief executive officer and co-founder, Virohan.

As part of the total fundraise, the Series A and seed rounds were raised from Rebright Partners, elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization, the Singh Family Trusts, advised by Artha Impact, Yunus Social Business, Better Capital, and Keiretsu Forum.

"Rebright Partners is excited to partner with Virohan to address the critical gaps in trained Healthcare Para-Professionals in India. Virohan's full-stack offering brings in key stakeholders and partners in the ecosystem together on a common platform to solve the challenges faced by students, trainers, hospitals, and healthcare innovators," added Brij Bhasin, general partner, Rebright Partners.

During the global pandemic, Virohan has trained over 5,500 students and is slated to register almost a doubling of students enrolled from around 1,100 students a year to 2,000 students a year to date. Over 50 per cent of Virohan’s student enrollments are female, the platform shared.