India Among Countries Most Interested In Ether: Report

May 18, 2021

Cryptocurrency has become more prominent than ever before and one of the digital coins making the most noise is Ether. Unlike its closest crypto rival Bitcoin, people can build applications on top of Ethereum (the open-source blockchain technology behind Ether), therefore making it a very attractive proposition for existing and potential investors.

With the digital currency hitting a record high of over $4,000 per Ether in May 2021, Invezz.com utilized the online analytics tool Ahrefs to establish which countries in the world are most interested in Ether.

The report found that the United States is in the number one spot with a substantial average of 1,116,000 online searches a month for Ether. That is the equivalent of 36,000 online searches per day.

In second place is Germany, as there is an average of 736,300 online searches every month from Germans regarding Ether, according to the report.

Turkey is in the third position with an average of 408,500 online searches a month from Turks curious about Ether.

Brazil (259,600), France (247,100), United Kingdom (230,000), and Canada (203,000) are among the other countries where there are more than 200,000 searches a month from their respective citizens monitoring Ether online, respectively ranking fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh, the research said.

In eighth place is India where there is an average of 192,000 online searches each month from Indians checking the latest developments surrounding Ether, the report further shared.

“Ether exploded in value over the past year and likely generated life-changing returns for early investors who truly understood the concept from day one. These days we are noticing high levels of interest from wealthier investors (i.e. those with at least $1 million in assets) who want exposure to cryptocurrencies. These investors tend to be more cautious in how they manage their life savings: they own physical gold bars and have taken advantage of IBM’s dividend reinvestment program for decades. These investors tend to be more sophisticated and will pay for professional investment advice to maximize their return. They are not interested in “meme” cryptos like Dogecoin. Rather, they are interested in Ethereum and other large-scale coins because of their real-life us,” remarked Jayson Derrick, author, Invezz.com, while providing his expert insight on Ether.

When it comes to the price of Ether, there is an average of 282,250 online searches a month from Indians specifically checking the price of Ether, it said.

“Investors can see Ethereum DeFi projects playing out in real-time. Those who believed in the 2010s that Ether and Bitcoin were a ‘fad’ are quickly changing their thought process and looking to invest now. By 2030 the world of finance will likely not at all resemble what it looks like today and this is apparent to anyone paying even minimal attention. The extent that Ethereum will play in terms of financial transactions and smart contracts will be exponentially higher over the coming years. This implies that the era of cryptocurrencies is still in its very early stages. Buying Ethereum at current levels, even close to the all-time high of $4,000, makes sense for investors with a long-term timeframe. A reasonable amount of exposure to Ethereum as part of a well-diversified portfolio across multiple asset classes is certainly a logical investment strategy and one that would be hard to argue against,” Derrick further commented.

At the other end in 20th position is Austria, where there is an average of 37,700 online searches per month from Austrians interested in Ether – comparable to 1,216 online searches a day.