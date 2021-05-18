News and Trends

Bitcoin Pizza Brand Is Here to Disrupt the Market — But it Doesn't Accept Bitcoin

The first pizzas will be delivered this Saturday.
Image credit: Bitcoin Pizza

News Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s no secret that the crypto space has been making all kinds of headlines lately, including everything from the cheeky SNL sketch "The Dogefather" to Mark Cuban and Elon Musk getting into a Twitter standoff over the environmental ethics involved in the production of Bitcoin. But one phrase we probably never expected to hear? Bitcoin Pizza.

Crytpo influencer and tech investor Anthony Pompliano set the internet into a frenzy Tuesday when he announced via Twitter video that he would be launching a new initiate called Bitcoin Pizza in order to help fund research and development of the famed cryptocurrency.

The infamous transaction he alludes to was when Laszlo Hanyecz purchased two Papa John’s pizzas for 10,000 bitcoin in 2010, marking the first time a commercial transaction was completed via the currency.

The pizzas will launch in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Houston, Chicago, Miami, Washington D.C., New York City and Boston, and be delivered from May 22-29.

The prices of each pie will vary by city but will be higher than a normal pie at each location, with proceeds going to the Human Rights Foundation in order to support the organization’s Bitcoin Development Fund. “Just as Bitcoin is working to disrupt the incumbent banks, Bitcoin Pizza will be working to disrupt the incumbent corporate pizza chains,” Pompliano said. “Bitcoiners can accomplish anything.”

Hungry consumers can go to the Bitcoin Pizza website and place an order for delivery, which will come piping hot in a special Bitcoin-themed box.

Five different pies are being offered, including a pepperoni pie named “Laser Eyes” and a pineapple and ham version named “Satoshi’s Favorite,” as a nod to Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto.

Ironically enough, Bitcoin won’t be accepted as a form of payment for the pies — you’ll need real cash for that.

"For individuals in closed societies, or anyone facing hyperinflation, capital controls, sanctions or financial surveillance, Bitcoin can be a tool of freedom," the brand said. "Every pizza purchased benefits open-source developers working to make the Bitcoin network more private, decentralized and resilient."

