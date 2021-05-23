Streaming

This Streaming App Combines Hulu, Netflix, and More into One Location

Spend less time browsing and more time watching.
Image credit: SelectTV

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you make many tough decisions on a daily basis. Many of those decisions are likely based around finances. As a smart entrepreneur, then, what are you doing still paying for cable? Technology has evolved and cable just isn't keeping up. If you're looking for a more efficient, budget-friendly way to watch all of your favorite content, SelectTV Streaming App might be the answer you're looking for.

Even the Live TV streaming services can't keep up with SelectTV. This streaming app makes it easier to watch TV shows, movies, events, and more online by organizing all of your entertainment into a single, comprehensive digital media guide. SelectTV searches, updates, and manages more than 2 million video links every day, curating an experience unlike any other.

With access to more than 150 live channels, 500,000 TV shows and movies, and exclusive entertainment libraries, you have a veritable ocean of content at your disposal. SelectTV's secret is that it collects and organizes millions of movies and shows from multiple video streaming platforms, surfacing the ones you're most likely to enjoy. Whether you're looking for a new show to binge, a fun movie for the whole family, or a live stream of the NHL playoffs, you can find it all in a click with SelectTV.

With an overall rating of 9.5/10 stars from KillTheCableBill, SelectTV also allows you to find the best deals on Pay-Per-View movies and access local channels in select markets. There are even Spanish channels available! With SelectTV, you'll have seamless management of all of your streaming services in a single spot so you'll always know when something you want to watch becomes available, and you'll always get the best prices on video-on-demand movies and shows.

Stop scrambling and flipping the channel to nothing. Right now, a lifetime subscription to SelectTV Streaming App is on sale for 79 percent off $478 at just $99.99.

Prices subject to change.

