Scenes By Avalon Raises Pre-Series A Funding Round

May 25, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Scenes, a community platform by Avalon, announced on Tuesday that it has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A funding round from angels including Kunal Shah, Gaurav Munjal, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Tanmay Bhat as well Tanglin Ventures, Better Capital, Whiteboard Capital, iSeed Ventures and Blume Founders Fund.

The funds will be used towards further product development and growth of the platform.

“We are excited for the audience to experience Scenes and its features on Android. With a little bit of sunshine, the right soil, water, and loads of love, we grew into one of India's largest and most engaged educational communities and decided to build our own platform aka Scenes by Avalon. It has already surpassed 5 million voice minutes since its launch in March 2021 and has 30,000 users and over 1000 live communities. Now with the support of our investors, Scenes will change the future of the community platform industry,” said Varun Mayya, founder and chief executive officer, Avalon.

Bengaluru-based startup Scenes by Avalon, hosts voice (and chat) communities to meet and hangout with like-minded people. In the next few months, it will evolve into a full-fledged community engagement suite. With a growing rapid usage, the user base has been consistently expanding 70-80 per cent per month for both DAUs and MAUs since it’s launch just two months back in March 2021, the company shared.

“Scenes is squarely aligned with the massive inflection point in the creator economy in India where millions of young Indians engage with creators to learn and grow. Scenes is building the infrastructure to unlock this potential and I am excited to have an opportunity to see it all unfold,” remarked Vaibhav Domkundwar, chief executive officer and founder, Better Capital, an early backer of breakout companies like Kutumb, Rupeek, Teachmint, Open, and others.

At the core, the startup aims at building a complete one-stop solution for creators to host, engage and monetize their communities. The funded startup is founded by young serial entrepreneurs, influencers, and digital content creators, Varun Mayya, Shashank Udupa, and Abhinav Arora.

“Independent creator economy is a large and fast-growing market globally. We are super excited to be one of the early investors in Avalon Scenes and support Varun, Shashank, and the rest of the Avalon Scenes team in building a full-stack community engagement platform for independent creators,” added a spokesperson, Tanglin Ventures, in a statement.

Avalon grew into one of India's largest and most engaging educational communities on social media after they launched in 2018, with a robust community of more than two lakh users across digital platforms and 50,000 on Discord alone. They eventually decided to scale up and meet the needs of their audience by building Scenes, a platform that caters to communities of all shapes and sizes, the platform further shared.