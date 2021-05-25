Wendy's Just Debuted a New Chicken-Sandwich-Flavored Snack

May 25, 2021 3 min read

As the wars continue to dominate chain restaurants’ menus nationwide, brands are finding more innovative ways to participate in the trend.

From the infamous Chick-fil-A vs. Popeye’s sandwich debacle of 2019, to Burger King’s addition of its own crispy chicken sandwich, the Ch’King, to its menu just last week, it’s clear that consumer demand for the perfect chicken sandwich isn’t going anywhere.

For Wendy’s, it’s all about taking the trend and finding a spin on it, like when the company brought back spicy chicken nuggets in the summer of 2019.

Related: Burger King Enters the Chicken Sandwich War With the Ch'King

Now Wendy's is at it again, but this time it's debuting a limited-edition chip that’s meant to taste just liked its famed chicken sandwich.

The fast food titan has teamed up with on the Pringles Wendy’s Spicy Chicken flavored chips, and yes, they're meant to taste just like the original menu item.

"Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken crisps perfectly encapsulate everything fans have come to know, love and expect from Wendy's iconic chicken sandwich,” Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a statement. "Wendy's fans can now enjoy our insanely flavorful Spicy Chicken Sandwich in their crisps to satisfy taste-buds until their next restaurant visit."

Related: Wendy's President Reveals the Special Sauce Behind Their Design Strategy

This marks the second time that the two brands have teamed up, offering consumers the chance to snack on the Pringles Baconator flavored crisps just last year.

“Following the enthusiasm for Pringles Baconator, we knew we had to challenge ourselves and perfectly capture the flavor of another popular menu item,” Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, explained.

Though its unclear which elements of the sandwich will represented best in the crisps (the sandwich itself comes covered in mayo and spices), it’s certain that the new snack will be flavorful if nothing else.

As poultry shortages plague major chains and restaurants around the country, this move is an example of how brands can find ways to capitalize on the national obsession with chicken sandwiches without having to continue to drain the limited supply of chicken.

Each can of the new Pringles flavor comes with a code for a free Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich to be used via mobile order.

The new crisps hit supermarket aisles this June.

Related: Chick-fil-A is Facing a Sauce Shortage, and People Are Losing Their Minds