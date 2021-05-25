News and Trends

Who Temporarily Dethroned Jeff Bezos as Richest Man In the World This Week?

The Amazon founder is in a flip-flop battle with LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault.
Next Article
Who Temporarily Dethroned Jeff Bezos as Richest Man In the World This Week?
Image credit: MANDEL NGAN | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

It’s the battle of the billionaires as the two richest men in the world go back and forth for the number one spot.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was temporarily dethroned as the richest man in the world on Monday when the head of luxury house LVMH Bernard Arnault surpassed him. Arnault’s net worth jumped to $186.3 billion on Monday which was slightly higher than Bezos’ $186 billion net worth, per reports.

But according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker, by midday on Tuesday, Bezos had reclaimed the top spot with a net worth of $189.2 billion, while Arnault was settled at $188 billion even.

Related: 5 Things Jeff Bezos Does Other Than Work

The two men are followed closely behind by Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, who had an estimated net worth of $151.6 billion in the same time frame.

LVMH, which stands for Louis Vuitton Moet Hennesy, is a powerhouse luxury goods company that includes major brands like Christian Dior, Givenchy, Celine, Bulgari, and of course, Louis Vuitton.

It is currently Europe’s most valuable company, with an estimated valuation of over $330 billion as of Tuesday.

Arnault has reportedly spent over $530 million in buying up stock of the LVMH, positioning his family to own just shy of half of the entire company at the end of 2020.

Related: Elon Musk is No Longer the World's 2nd-Richest Person After Tesla Shares Lost a Quarter in Value Since January

LVMH was up 0.35% as of late Tuesday afternoon with Amazon seeing an increase of 0.43% simultaneously.

Both Amazon and LVMH are back to having a strong foot holding after Q1 following a pandemic that ravaged much of the retail industry and business world.

Amazon surpassed earnings estimates after reporting a revenue of $108.52 billion in Q1, beating an original estimate of $104.47 billion.

LVMH reported a recorded revenue of around $17.2 billion thus far in 2021, up 32% from the same time period last year, per a company report.

“LVMH is well-equipped to build upon the hoped-for recovery in 2021 and regain growth momentum for all its businesses," LVMH said in a statement. “The Group will continue to pursue its strategy focused on the development of its brands, driven by strong innovation and investment as well as by a constant quest for quality in their products and their distribution.”

Related: Amazon to Retire Beloved Prime Now Service

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Memorial Day Sales Look More Normal, In Most Ways

News and Trends

Walmart Slammed for "Offensive and Unacceptable" Email With Racist Slur

News and Trends

Shaq Provides New Shoes to Elementary School Students In Georgia