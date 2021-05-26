Funding

Intern Hiring Platform Cuvette Tech Raises $180,000 In Seed Round

The startup will use the funds to build its core team and develop the product
Image credit: Cuvette Tech

Bengaluru-based startup Cuvette Tech, a platform to connect companies with a verified pool of student software developers on a full-time or a part-time internship basis, announced on Wednesday to have raised $180,000 in a Seed round of funding. The investment is led by Titan Capital, Varun Alagh, co-founder and chief executive officer, Mamaearth; Harish Daiya, co-founder Lumenci and other marquee angel investors.

The startup will use the funds to build its core team and develop its product. Cuvette’s focus will be to become a one-stop platform for startups to hire verified software interns.

Cuvette Tech was founded in July 2020 by recent graduates from IIT-Kharagpur: Atul Singhal and Sudhanshu Singh. It aims to solve the problem of the skill gap between students and industry expectations by motivating students to learn software skills and connect them with startups to gain industry exposure.

"We are delighted to have received the investment from the industry leaders who shall guide us to attain the vision we have for Cuvette. We are building a technology that will streamline the process of intern hiring through a skill-based matchmaking algorithm and save more than 80 per cent time for the recruiters. India is becoming the world’s fastest-growing startup ecosystem, and with an increase in the number of startups each day, the requirements for tech interns are increasing as well. We want to leverage this opportunity at the earliest to drive our growth,” said Atul Singhal and Sudhanshu Singh, co-founders, Cuvette Tech, in a collective statement.

Startups looking for software interns have to suffer a lot to find candidates having relevant skills according to their requirements. Through Cuvette, they get easy access to a verified pool of students, which saves a lot of their time from posting their needs on multiple platforms and filtering out irrelevant resumes.

The Bengaluru-based startup is building a platform to connect tech companies with a verified pool of student developers on a full-time or part-time internship basis. Using data-driven algorithms, the platform will help these companies find pre-vetted students who are the right fit for their intern requirements, saving lots of time from posting ads on multiple platforms and collecting irrelevant resumes.

"Cuvette Tech is on an epic mission to address the exact need of the blossoming tech ecosystem of India by connecting them with talented and verified tech interns with coding skills on a full-time/ part-time basis. College students are looking for more live coding projects in parallel to their course curriculum. Thus, the platform is doing amazing work by bridging the skill gap between students and the technology industry and providing them with much-needed exposure. We are delighted to have been associated with them,” added Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

Within ten months of its inception, the company has managed to engage more than 600 companies from India, Singapore, Dubai, and the USA. It has students from more than 150 engineering colleges pan India.

