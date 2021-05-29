All of the Backup and Cloud Storage You'll Ever Need at an Unbeatable Price

May 29, 2021 2 min read

Everybody, as well as every business, has a wealth of vital personal information stored on their devices. From financial data to sentimental photos or videos, to crucial spreadsheets and client information, your digital data is precious. Losing it would be catastrophic, which is why you have to invest in high-quality backup to ensure your data is always safe. With the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan, you'll have a seamless solution to keep your information safe for life.

You're juggling huge amounts of data, so Degoo gives you a huge amount of premium backup. 15TB to be exact. This AI-based cloud storage platform offers a huge amount of supremely secured backup space and an effortlessly simple system to help you manage and share files quickly. Degoo supports high speed transfers from a database that offers more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined and allows you to send files easily via email or link.

Degoo offers ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption and performs backups to all of your synced devices whenever you'd like. You can replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind, and keep your backup automatically up-to-date, thanks to automatic file change detection. Once you've stored your info, you can easily re-experience and share your best moments across your phone, tablet, and web browser.

TechRadar calls Degoo "Snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos," while G2 has given it 4/5 stars. You'll be supremely pleased with it too, especially since it's on sale for a limited time at special Memorial Day pricing.

Lifetime access to 15TB of premium cloud backup would normally run you thousands. However, this limited-time Memorial Day offer can get you the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan for just $129.99.

