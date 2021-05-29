Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Narciso Rodriguez

A soft, sensual and silky scent, it's a versatile fragrance that will stay with you all through the day. 
The Executive Selection: Narciso Rodriguez
Image credit: Narciso Rodriguez
Narciso Musc Noir For Her

Launched in 2021, Musc Noir For Her is Narciso Rodriguez’s latest fragrance, concocted by perfumer Sonia Constant, with a rare musc oil at its heart.

Along with rich leather suede accords, the musc is further highlighted with the lush and fragrant heliotrope, and enhanced by white cedar and rose, along with a hint of plum.

A soft, sensual and silky scent, it’s a versatile fragrance that will stay with you all through the day. 

