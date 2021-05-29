The Executive Selection: Narciso Rodriguez

May 29, 2021 1 min read

Launched in 2021, Musc Noir For Her is Narciso Rodriguez’s latest fragrance, concocted by perfumer Sonia Constant, with a rare musc oil at its heart.

Along with rich leather suede accords, the musc is further highlighted with the lush and fragrant heliotrope, and enhanced by white cedar and rose, along with a hint of plum.

A soft, sensual and silky scent, it’s a versatile fragrance that will stay with you all through the day.

