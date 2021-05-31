Conversation Intelligence Platform Convin Raises INR 2.5 Cr From Titan Capital And 9Unicorns

May 31, 2021 3 min read

Bengaluru-based startup Convin specializing in conversation analysis for remote and inside sales teams, announced on Monday that it has raised INR 2.5 crore in a pre-Seed round of funding led by Titan capital and 9Unicorns. Several marquee investors, including Kunal Shah, founder, Cred; Abhishek Goyal, founder, Tracxn; Ramakant Sharma, founder, Livspace; Sunder Nookala, founder, Huminos; and Rajesh Razdan, founder, Devtron Labs, also participated in the round.

The startup will use the funds to develop its products and build the core team to achieve product-market fit.

"We have analyzed about 1.5 million minutes of conversations till now, providing enormous value to users and enabling them do their job better. The goal is to empower one million salespeople with the power of AI to learn from their own conversations and close bigger, better and more sales. We are glad to be backed by top VCs, and the fund will help us to move closer to our goal," said Ashish Santhalia, chief executive officer, Convin.

According to Ashish Santhalia, while working on a new product line at a B2B SaaS company, he realized that sales conversations with prospects has tremendous potential to help the entire org learn and do better. But organizations were missing out on this because of lack of realization of the same and inability to analyze conversations at scale. The conviction towards the problem only grew when he worked at a B2C company with a large sales team. This led to the birth of Convin, the company shared.

"We are happy to partner with Convin and its very enthusiastic team. The platform that aims at enabling organizations to make use of their customer conversations effectively holds a huge potential to thrive in the current market scenario," commented Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

Convin has been founded by IIT Delhi Alumni Ashish Santhalia (chief executive officer), Atul Shree (chief technology officer), Durgesh (chief procurement officer), and Bharat Patidar (chief operating officer). It enables sales professionals to learn from their own conversations. It allows managers to review the conversations and share feedback with the team at scale. It further helps leaders to become proactive in their strategic approach towards sales and products.

"We are delighted to support a high-potential venture such as Convin that is leveraging advanced analytics and intelligence to enhance the efficiency of the sales teams. The brand's value proposition allows for the seamless gleaning and sharing of valuable insights mined from the analyses of recorded conversations. Sales teams can then use these insights to sharpen their strategies to maximize conversion rates and yield superior dividends. The innovative product and the strong founding team behind the startup give us confidence in our investment in the company. We are committed to providing Convin with strategic guidance and empowering it to unlock greater growth opportunities in its entrepreneurial journey. We wish the Convin team continued success," added Anuj Golecha, co-founder, 9Unicorns.

Convin has worked across different companies in different domains to be able to see how important it is to understand customer conversations for building an organization that is fundamentally different from others.