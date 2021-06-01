D2C Brand Almo Raises Seed Round

June 1, 2021 2 min read

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) men’s essential wear brand Almo announced to have closed its Seed round of funding led by Angelist India and a group of industry angels including Arjun Vaidya, Piyush Shah, Murali Krishnan, Nitin Gupta, Rohit Chanana, Umang Kumar, Darshan Deora, and Pranay Jain, amongst others.

The Gurugram-based startup Almo, launched in June 2020, aims to cater to the urban evolved Indian men who do not look at their essential wear as merely a functional necessity but also demand comfort, function, and sustainability at the same time.

“Almo’s vision is to evolve into a one-stop destination for premium men’s essential needs for the evolved Indian men, to meet their aspirations of upgrading to international trends, styles, and quality. We believe it is a shifting dynamic for an emerging brand like ours to tap into via a digital-first approach which works well for today’s millennial consumers, with our focus on our D2C channel which currently drives the majority of our business,” said Abhishek Shah, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Almo.

The design philosophy is inspired by the Italian minimalist style ethos and the men’s innerwear product ranges are crafted holistically to provide a superior experience in sustainable fabrics like TENCEL™ Micro Modal & GOTS (The Global Organic Textile Standard) certified Organic Cotton.

Investors see a unique value proposition in Almo as a blend of in-house manufacturing capabilities and extensive digital marketing experience of the core team behind this venture. “Being a D2C entrepreneur myself I was excited by the laser-sharp branding and the high-quality products. The founders bring in-depth knowledge on product manufacturing combined with a strong digital distribution DNA so I am very excited by the opportunity at hand,” added investor Arjun Vaidya.

Apart from being available at AlmoMan.co, the Almo range is also available on all major marketplaces including Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, TataCliq, etc with a pan India delivery footprint.