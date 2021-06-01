News and Trends

Uber Agrees to Union For U.K. Drivers

In a landmark deal, the ride-hailing giant allows U.K. workers to join a trade union.
Next Article
Uber Agrees to Union For U.K. Drivers
Image credit: Hollie Adams | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The GMB Union will represent at least 70,000 Uber workers in the U.K., Bloomberg reports.

“GMB will have access to drivers’ meeting hubs [...] It will also be able to represent drivers if they lose access to the Uber app, and it will meet quarterly with management to discuss driver issues and concerns,” according to The Guardian.

But there are questions about Uber’s commitment level, based on the company’s past history, reports The Verge.

In 2017, Uber threatened to back out of areas, like Quebec, that don’t provide it legal favoritism. And in California, the ride-hailing giant campaigned alongside rivals Lyft, DoorDash and Postmates for voters to pass Proposition 22 which exempts gig-economy companies from a new employment law. They won --- but drivers have reported falling wages since then. Uber is now attempting a similar move in New York.

But earlier this year, the U.K.’s Supreme Court ruled that Uber drivers were "workers" and should be entitled to minimum wage, vacation pay and pensions. 

The GMB says talks accelerated with Uber following the ruling. 

But there’s still one significant group of workers that’s been left out of the ruling and excluded from the recent union agreement: about 30,000 Uber Eats drivers. 

Uber and GMB have not yet responded to requests for comment.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Celebrate Memorial Day By Serving Others

News and Trends

5 Tips for Military Vets Transitioning Into a Remote Workforce or Business

News and Trends

Disneyland Is Finally Reopening to Out-of-State Guests