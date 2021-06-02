Financial Management

Improve Your Financial Modeling Skills in Excel

Avoid common mistakes and make iron-clad models for your business.
Businesses need money. Crazy idea, right? Well, when you're planning for the future of your business, it helps to use financial models to understand exactly where your money is coming and going — especially if you're hoping to attract investors. But it's easy to make mistakes on financial models, or just feel way over your head. Financial Modeling for Beginners in Excel aims to help you overcome the challenges and start making perfect financial models in Excel, no matter what your skill level.

Bryan Hong (4.3/5-star instructor rating) leads this quick-hitting, four-hour course. Hong is the author of the 101 Excel Series paperback books and has been an IT Software Developer for more than ten years. He holds several Microsoft certifications, including Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD): Web Developer, Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS): Windows Applications, Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), and Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator (MCSA).

Regardless of your skill level, Hong will use this course to give you all the must-know information about how to build a financial model in Excel. You'll increase your knowledge and become an advanced financial modeler in just a matter of hours. You'll see exactly how a financial model is used with real-life examples, become more productive using Excel's tools, and create your own financial model from scratch that you can use as a foundation to build from. By the end of the course, you'll know how to avoid the most common mistakes and make the best financial models possible for your business. Potential investors, partners, and other team members will thank you.

Start making better financial models in Excel without overhauling your process. Normally $200, you can get Financial Modeling for Beginners in Excel for 90 percent off at just $19.99 for a limited time.

