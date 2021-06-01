News and Trends

Tesla's Higher Prices Due to Supply Chain Pressure, Says CEO Elon Musk

Tesla stock is down 14% so far this year.
Next Article
Tesla's Higher Prices Due to Supply Chain Pressure, Says CEO Elon Musk
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Elon Musk tweeted this week that the electric vehicle maker’s supply-chain pressure has been "especially" affected by the rising prices of raw materials, CNBC reports.

Musk was responding to an unverified Twitter account called @Ryanth3nerd who wrote: 

“I really don’t like the direction @tesla is going raising prices of vehicles but removing features like lumbar for the Model Y...”

Tesla raised the price of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in May --- the fifth incremental increase in only a few months, according to the Electrek website. The cheapest Tesla is now $39,000.

At an earnings conference call in April, Musk said Tesla experienced "some of the most difficult supply chain challenges" from a computer chip shortage but added, “We’re mostly out of that particular problem.” 

However, other materials like steel and aluminum, which are crucial for the auto industry, have also seen significant cost increases in the past year. 

The billionaire entrepreneur also explained the removal of lumbar support on the passenger side of the Model Y:  “Moving lumbar was removed only in the front passenger seat of 3/Y (obv not there in rear seats). Logs showed almost no usage. Not worth cost/mass for everyone when almost never used.”

Musk says the supply chain pressure is affecting the entire industry. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Uber, Lyft Ride Prices Up 40% on Driver Shortage

News and Trends

Pizza Hut is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Item From the 90s

News and Trends

Uber Agrees to Union For U.K. Drivers