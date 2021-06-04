CarterX Raises Funds From Venture Catalysts

June 4, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Baggage delivery platform CarterX announced on Friday to have secured an undisclosed Seed-round from the integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts. Other co-investors that participated in the round included Mumbai Angel Network and JPIN. Swati Mehra and Nikhil Vora co-founders, Sixth Sense also invested in their personal capacity along with several other HNIs.

Founded by Ramya Reddy and Harsha Vardhan in 2017, CarterX is an on-demand baggage delivery platform that allows passengers to book, move, and track their baggage on any device powered by technology.

“CarterX extends on the same ideology of Contactless pickup and delivery for Airport services, that has now become our everyday necessity with groceries, e-commerce and food brought right to our doorstep. We are thrilled to have VCATs along with our new and existing investors on board for this exciting journey. This fundraise round will aid CarterX to forge more alliances with VCATs and scale across more airports to offer a host of airport services under one platform to penetrate deeper into the market,’’ said Harsha Vardhan, chief executive officer, CarterX.

CarterX targets the needs of corporate houses and B2C market segments equally and operates with unique revenue models within and outside the airport ecosystem. CarterX is adding convenience to the traveler’s itinerary by allying with airlines to bring the comfort of the airport to the passenger's doorstep. With over one lakh orders completed, the brand intends to rise the ladder of success with technology and elevated customer experience to partner with more airlines and airports in the next few months, the platform shared.

“As times are changing, people desire safer and stress-free travel, keeping weight and chaos as far as possible. What CarterX is doing is truly exceptional. The idea of unfussy transfer (to and from the airport) of baggage will revolutionize the travel logistics industry and allow passengers to experience the new age of traveling from the first seat. With this funding, we are excited to be an integral part of the novel idea and want to wish CarterX’s founding team success in their future endeavors,” added Anuj Golecha, co-founder, Venture Catalysts.

The Indian travel market is growing exponentially and the combination of time, convenience, and safety is a need for many. Delhi and Mumbai airports contribute 190 million passengers every year and the market for add-on services is about INR 11000 crore at just 4 major airports (Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad). CarterX intends to seize this opportunity and become a pioneer in the traveltech logistics industry by offering four products in its portfolio- doorstep baggage check-in, doorstep baggage pick-up and delivery services (Pan India), inter-terminal services, and cargo transfers (Air/Express and Surface).