Kabuto Trunk is a Modern Suitcase You Can Secure with a Fingerprint

And it's already hit its Kickstarter goal more than tenfold.
Kabuto Trunk is a Modern Suitcase You Can Secure with a Fingerprint
Image credit: Kabuto

3 min read
With the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in sight, at least in the U.S., airlines are seeing a massive resurgence in domestic travel. Whether it’s because you’re visiting friends and family you haven’t seen in a long time or because you have to travel for work in order to take that long-awaited important business meeting in person, the need to replenish your travel accessory supply is far from uncommon. 

But as is always the concern around trips to the airport, you need to ensure that your things are shielded from theft. Especially when you have valuables tucked away inside, it’s probably not a smart idea to roll around your gate with an unsecured suitcase. 

That said, combination locks can be clunky, oftentimes getting stuck or having to be reset over time. If you’d rather not spend your time fumbling around with four-digit codes, Kabuto Luggage has a new product on Kickstarter you might want to look into. It’s called the Kabuto Trunk x Backpack, first and foremost because it’s designed to be paired with an accompanying backpack extension you can append and remove from the front on the fly.

Its main value proposition, however, is its fingerprint lock. Featured on top of the Trunk, the fingerprint reader uses biometrics to scan your unique impressions then responsively opens up so that you can get ahold of your stuff quickly as needed. A physical backup key is included in case your fingerprint is not recognized for some reason. Like fingerprint scanners on your other devices such as your phone, laptop, or tablet, too much oil or dirt could throw it off.

An optional power bank add-on can charge your devices while you’re on the move starting at $29 for a 30-watt charger or $79 for 60 watts. A $99 packing cube and suit sleeve bundle will help you stay organized, and Kabuto also sells a $49 laptop sleeve to protect your prized possession.

The Kabuto Trunk x Backpack is 100 percent TSA-approved, although the company notes you will have to “check your Trunk and carry the removable pocket or pack” on a plane.

For a limited time, you can reserve a Kabuto Trunk and/or Backpack over at Kickstarter beginning at $299 for the backpack alone. $629 will net you a Trunk, while those who pledge $929 or more will receive both at a 30 percent discount. Any additional accessories you want can be added to your purchase at checkout.

