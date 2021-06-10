Finance

Campbell's Shares In The Soup With Post-Earnings Plunge

Shares of Campbell's Soup skidded more than 6% on a disappointing quarterly report and lower full-year guidance. However, the stock found support above its prior structure low from September 2020 as the company said some current challenges should be transitory.
Next Article
Campbell's Shares In The Soup With Post-Earnings Plunge
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat
 Here’s a sign that some pandemic-era habits may be fading away: Shares of Campbell’s Soup (NYSE: CPB) were in the soup after a disappointing third-quarter report. 

The stock gapped down $3.22 or 6.56% Wednesday. Earnings per share were $0.57, down 31% from a year ago. Revenue was $1.984 billion, a decrease of 11%. 

Both the top-and bottom-line numbers missed analysts’ views. Organic sales, the trade name for sales derived through existing channels, rather than through other sources, such as acquisition, skidded 12%. 

To be fair, the year-over-year comparisons were extremely tough, as consumers in the year-ago quarter were stocking up on pantry goods to prepare more meals at home. 

In addition, Campbell’s, like many other producers in a multitude of industries, is facing higher costs for inputs as commodity and freight costs rise. 

The company slashed full-year earnings and sales guidance, but addressed measures it’s taking to stabilize the business.

Continued Momentum From Snacks

Not all the news was bad. In the earnings call, CEO Mark Clouse said, “Our sales results benefited from the continued momentum of our Snacks power brands and our U.S. retail products in our Meals & Beverage division, as well as the early signs of recovery from our food service business.”

He added that three-quarters of the company’s brands gained or held market share in the quarter, with most brands in core categories growing at higher rates than pre-pandemic levels. 

Campbell’s is an interesting case study, as it was one of the very few stocks that didn’t decline sharply in March 2020. In fact, the stock notched a gain of 2.30% that month and rallied to its best levels since June 2017.

Campbell’s journey through 2020 and into 2021 also differed from most stocks. Rather than a fast upward trajectory, it traded flat or down for months. The stock rose only 1.34% over the past year. Year-to-date, shares are up 3.12%.

Among headwinds in the quarter was higher inflation related to increased transportation costs, some related to the strain caused by winter storms in Texas which resulted in the company’s Paris, Texas plant being closed for two weeks. 

Clouse also cited higher costs for labor and other items that were, in some cases, higher than anticipated. 

He notes that some of these challenges should be transitory. 

“These transitional costs reflect about half of our gross margin erosion in the quarter and while we expect the impact of these costs to moderate into the fourth quarter, they will continue to add pressure as we fully cycle the Covid-19 environment,” he said. 

He also mentioned various pressures on the snacks business in the quarter, although some brands, such as Late July Snacks, Kettle Brand potato chips, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, and Lance sandwich crackers, delivered their fifth quarter in a row of share growth. 

The company also cited growth in its Pepperidge Farm line of products.

Campbell’s Underperforming Its Industry

The packaged food industry as a whole performed better than Campbell’s in the past 15 months since the pandemic began. One of the best stocks from the group, in terms of price performance, is SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL), a Canadian mid-cap that specializes in plant-based foods. That success could well be a reflection of the times, as plant-based and organic products are in heavier demand.

A more mainstream comparison to Campbell’s is probably packaged food giant Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), whose gapped down 1.69% Tuesday following the Campbell’s earnings report. Although Campbell’s is much smaller than Kraft Heinz, presumably the two companies face similar headwinds relating to the current environment. 

Campbell’s shares dropped as low as $44.74 intraday, but finished at $45.90. Even with that session low, the stock remained within the price range of its current consolidation, holding above a September 8 low of $44.45. 

The stock has been finding support between $44 and $45 since last August. Investors will learn soon if a continued selloff breaks beneath that level, or if value funds take the opportunity to add shares. 
Campbells Shares In The Soup With Post-Earnings Plunge

Featured Article: Insider Trading - What You Need to Know

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Have You Stashed Too Much Money in Your Emergency Fund?

Finance

United Natural Foods Gives Investors Much to Chew On

Finance

Ohio’s attorney general wants Google to be declared a public utility