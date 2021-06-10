CustomerGlu Raises $320,000 Led By Better Capital And Others

June 10, 2021 2 min read

Bengaluru-based low-code interactive customer engagement platform CustomerGlu has raised pre-Seed funding of $320,000 led by Better Capital, according to a report.

The round also saw participation from angel investors like Ramakant Sharma (founder, Livspace), Sprouts Investments, Amit Singhal (former SVP, Google Search) from SmartStart, and Aakash Kumar (SVP growth, Hotstar).

CustomerGlu is currently being accelerated by Techstars Bangalore 2021 cohort.

With the latest funding, CustomerGlu said it will push the envelope further by launching a low-code builder and marketplace of templates and a community of GluExperts via its platform, democratizing the customer retention and engagement knowledge in the industry.

The startup said it is looking to expand its product marketing and sales team to scale customer acquisition in the global market, especially North America.

CustomerGlu enables customers with a plug-n-play library of interactive templates that help create engaging experiences - all of them designed to be top-of-the-line game-like experiences and all of them made available via a simple SDK so product managers don’t have to depend on engineers.

“Every app wants sticky users and businesses are focusing on push-driven marketing by sending distracting notifications to their users, which don’t work, and most of the users tend to dismiss or stop the notifications entirely. The market is ripe for pulling their users inside these apps by leveraging human psychology along with customer data, without requiring help from developers with low code platforms like CustomerGlu,” remarked Prateek Gupta, chief executive officer, and co-founder, CustomerGlu.

During the pandemic, the startup launched an MVP (minimum viable product) in August 2020. It is now generating early revenue from its global customers from mobile-first industries like D2C, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, edtech, and utility applications, the report said.

Its customers claim to have seen a 42 per cent uplift in daily activities and around 10 percent uplift in conversions.

In a statement, the startup said that there will be a massive movement to low code/no-code products over the next five years, and CustomerGlu stands to gain from those tailwinds, it further shared.