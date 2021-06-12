Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dunhill

The Dunhill Summer/Spring 2021 is an exemplification of what it really means to be fashion forward. 
The Executive Selection: Dunhill
Image credit: Dunhill
Dunhill SS2021

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The times we are living through today seem to have certainly made an impact on Creative Director Mark Weston’s vision for Dunhill’s Summer/Spring 2021 range.

“This collection is not simply about deconstruction, but construction,” Weston said. “It’s about the joy of making clothes, and the emotional investment in them. These things felt particularly resonant at this time.”

Source: Dunhill

It’s thus pretty timely that the new line is offering a fresh perspective on workwear, with Weston declaring that utility and elegance form the core of all its pieces.

As a celebration of the craftsmanship that is needed to make a garment, the Dunhill Summer/Spring 2021 is an exemplification of what it really means to be fashion forward. 

