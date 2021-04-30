The Executive Selection: Brunello Cucinelli Spring/Summer 2021 Striking a perfect balance between casual elegance and contemporary style, Brunello Cucinelli's Spring/Summer 2021 collection presents a plethora of distinctive elements.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Aby Sam Thomas

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Brunello Cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection

Striking a perfect balance between casual elegance and contemporary style, Brunello Cucinelli's Spring/Summer 2021 collection presents a plethora of distinctive elements.

Image credit: Brunello Cucinelli

The brand's thorough craftsmanship can be seen in the soft volumes of this line's shirts, T-shirts, polos, and trousers, all of which evoke an air of tranquility. The neutral tones of the collection are eye-catching as well- the array of warm beige, grey, and blue colors are accented with fresh summer hues of cobalt, aqua, citron, and magenta.

Related: The Executive Selection: Dolce & Gabbana
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

Emaar Founder Mohamed Alabbar Shares "Why I Let Go of My Marketing Team"

Alabbar says team were not able to change strategy.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

Emaar Founder Mohamed Alabbar Offers "Incredible Reward" to Content Creators

Alabbar made the offer at the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Lifestyle

Dubai Bling Season 3 Review: Come Back Kris Fade; All is Forgiven

Multiple personalities, handbags and egos are back for more.

By Anil Bhoyrul
Leadership

Inside Yango Group's Hyperlocal Vision: Daniil Shuleyko, CEO, Yango Group

"Trust is built on the ground, not behind a desk," says Shuleyko.

By Anil Bhoyrul
Marketing

Entrepreneurs Use Social Media All Wrong. Instead of Creating Content, Treat Your Profile Like A Sales Page

Creating content is an overrated way to build a business. Here's a better way.

By Jonathan Goodman