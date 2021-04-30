You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Striking a perfect balance between casual elegance and contemporary style, Brunello Cucinelli's Spring/Summer 2021 collection presents a plethora of distinctive elements.

Image credit: Brunello Cucinelli

The brand's thorough craftsmanship can be seen in the soft volumes of this line's shirts, T-shirts, polos, and trousers, all of which evoke an air of tranquility. The neutral tones of the collection are eye-catching as well- the array of warm beige, grey, and blue colors are accented with fresh summer hues of cobalt, aqua, citron, and magenta.

